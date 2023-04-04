Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jordan Flynn (centre) recently switched his training base and only had four weeks to prepare for the Kane Baker fight

Unbeaten lightweight Jordan Flynn says he is "enjoying" himself and "having a mini-break", following his win over Kane Baker.

The two Britons squared off on the Anthony Joshua versus Jermaine Franklin undercard at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.

Flynn won the eight-round bout on points to take his professional record to 9-0.

"It was a good fight," Flynn told BBC Radio Oxford.

"Baker went all out from the first round which I knew he would.

"I was trying to box him, I wasn't trying to get involved in a war inside the ring, but I got dragged into it a little bit.

"It was a fun fight and lots of people have come up to me and said it was the fight of the night."

Flynn, from Cowley in Oxfordshire, kept his unbeaten record intact and said the fight was a good learning experience as he climbs the ranks.

"The main goal was to get the win and everything else was a bonus," he added.

"I had him [Baker] hurt a few times but he was tough and experienced.

"The first three rounds I felt I won easy but then I got dragged into his kind of fight.

"My corner were saying to me 'win these last two rounds, box him and don't let the fight get close'.

"I could have made it easier on myself by boxing more and using my brain - but it was a good learning fight."

'Enjoy it - these moments will go so quickly'

Jordan Flynn (right) has won all nine of his fights

It was the longest fight of Flynn's career and although it went the distance he said he felt like he could have gone 10 rounds.

The 27-year-old - who is signed to former heavyweight world champion Joshua's management team 285 MGT - added his ultimate goal is to become the first Sikh world champion.

His fight on the Joshua vs Franklin undercard was by far the biggest stage he had performed on and the lightweight is keen to enjoy every moment.

"The atmosphere was mad, with all the media there too, it was a crazy event," he said.

"You have to enjoy it as you go along because these moments will go so quickly and I don't want to look back and say 'why didn't I enjoy it when it was happening?'

"So I've tried to soak everything in, even just being in the hotel where everyone including world champions are hanging around like they do on a big fight week.

"I'm going to have a week off now and go on holiday to Tenerife for a bit of recovery.

"Then I'll be back in the gym and planning my next fight which will hopefully be this summer."