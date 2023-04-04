Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith (left) is a Bournemouth fan and has paraded his European and Commonwealth belts on their pitch

Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBO cruiserweight title against Chris Billam-Smith at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium on 27 May.

Okolie, 30, retained the title against David Light in March to extend his professional record to 19-0.

Fellow Briton Billam-Smith set his sights on a world-title shot after beating Armend Xhoxhaj in his hometown of Bournemouth in December.

They are former stablemates having previously trained together.

Biliam-Smith remains linked with coach Shane McGuigan, while Okolie left the stable last year to link up with Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward.

The cruiserweights had previously said they did not want to fight each other, but that has changed since Okolie signed a promotional deal with Boxxer.

Okolie's victory over Light was also his first outing since acrimoniously leaving Matchroom Boxing after a protracted contract dispute to join Boxxer.

"Not many fighters make back-to-back defences in such a short space of time," Okolie said.

"Not many pick the hardest fights available to them, but that's what I'm about. Chris - I love you, but I have to get the KO in this one."

Okolie against Billam-Smith is one of three world championship fights on 27 May with Ireland's Michael Conlan and Nottingham's Leigh Wood also challenging for featherweight world titles.

Conlan faces Luis Alberto Lopez for the IBF featherweight belt in Belfast, while Wood fights another Mexican in WBA featherweight champion Mauricio Lara in Manchester - a rematch of their fight in February.

While Okolie is undefeated, Billam-Smith has one defeat on his record to domestic rival Richard Riakporhe in 2019.

Billam-Smith has long campaigned for a fight at the home of the football club he supports.

"Fighting someone I know well for a world title is a very exciting opportunity," Billam-Smith said.

"I'm elated to be fighting at the home of my beloved AFC Bournemouth in front of my phenomenal fans and on May 27th I will repay them by winning a world title."

The winner of this contest will be expected to fight Londoner Riakporhe this year.

British cruiserweight champion Mikael Lawal is also in action on the undercard against compatriot Isaac Chamberlain.