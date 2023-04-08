Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Takuma Inoue's (left) only career defeat was against Morocco's Nordine Oubaali for the WBC bantamweight title in 2019

Japan's Takuma Inoue claimed the vacant WBA bantamweight title with victory over Venezuela's Liborio Solis.

Inoue overcame a stray elbow that left him with a deep cut above his eye in the fifth round to win by unanimous decision in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old, who previously held the WBC interim bantamweight title from 2018 to 2019, improves his record to 18-1, including four knockouts.

His older brother Naoya vacated the belt this year.

"This is the belt that my brother used to have and it was the first one that he won, so I'm relieved to win it," said Inoue, who was watched by his brother at ringside.

"My brother held all four belts and I want to say that my challenge is now for me to do the same - I want to become the undisputed champion."

Naoya Inoue became the first undisputed bantamweight world champion since Panama's Enrique Pinder in 1972 when he beat England's Paul Butler in December.

The 29-year-old, who has a 24-0 record with 21 knockouts, gave up all four belts the following month to move up to the super-bantamweight division.

He is set to take on WBC and WBO champion Stephen Fulton of the United States in Tokyo in July.