Jesse Rodriguez v Cristian Gonzalez: Sunny Edwards called out after WBO title win
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez said Britain's Sunny Edwards was "the only option" for his next fight after claiming the vacant WBO world flyweight title.
Rodriguez overcame a broken jaw to win a unanimous decision over Mexico's Cristian Gonzalez in San Antonio, Texas, to become a two-weight world champion at the age of 23.
After a dominant performance, judges scored the fight 118-110, 117-111, 116-112 for the American, who later revealed his jaw was broken in the sixth round.
Rodriguez had vacated his WBC super-flyweight title to move down a division.
And when asked what came next, he called out fellow Matchroom fighter and IBF flyweight champion Edwards.
"Sunny Edwards, that's the only option. I think he's been talking so let's make it happen," he said.
Undefeated Edwards, 27, had himself called out Rodriguez after retaining his title with a unanimous points win over Felix Alvarado in November.
Rodriguez is also unbeaten after 18 fights, winning 11 by knockout.