Close menu

Frazer Clarke column: Briton Joe Joyce is third-best heavyweight in the world

By Frazer ClarkeBritish heavyweight

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments46

Joe Joyce throws a long jab at Joseph Parker in their heavyweight contest in Manchester in September
Joyce (left) was last in action when he stopped New Zealand's Joseph Parker in the 11th round in September

Undefeated professional and 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke writes for BBC Sport about fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce's fight against Zhilei Zhang at London's Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

Joyce won silver in Rio 2016 and is undefeated in 15 professional fights. He is the WBO interim champion and mandatory challenger to Oleksandr Usyk's world title.

Can China's Zhang derail Joyce's world-title aspirations? And how would the Londoner fare against other big names in the division?

Right now, I'd put Joe Joyce behind Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk as the third-best heavyweight in the world.

The 'Juggernaut' is like an oak tree with arms that don't stop punching. As a heavyweight you need a good jab, fitness, a solid chin and a nice right hand to finish it off. Joe has all of those attributes.

He is massively underrated but he's the man in the division. He doesn't go shouting his mouth off, and then delivers in the ring.

With the likes of Fury and Anthony Joshua having led the way in recent years, Joe has gone under the radar a little. But now he's being mentioned in the same breath as those two; his stock has risen massively.

On Saturday he faces Zhilei Zhang, who is definitely not a walkover. He's a really credible opponent - a dangerous, heavy-handed heavyweight.

But with the route Joe is on, with a world-title shot looming, he would literally juggernaut his way through anybody to become a champion.

Joyce deserves more credit

Joe only turned professional six years ago after winning silver at the 2016 Olympics. He probably should have been awarded the gold medal in a split-decision loss.

He deserves more credit than anyone in the division. He has been mandatory for the WBO heavyweight title for almost two years, but risks it all by taking on tough challenges.

His last fight, against former champion Joseph Parker in Manchester, was one of the best heavyweight contests I've been to in a long time.

Joe can break people down. He throws some lovely body shots which go unnoticed. And he can lead off with the hook, like the punch which put Parker down.

He hits very hard and very often. That is a recipe for destruction against anyone in the world. You hit it hard enough and often enough, it breaks.

Defensively there are a few question marks but his granite chin has made up for it so far. He's relentless and hard to keep off. He can up the tempo to a level where you can only compete with him for a few rounds.

Sometimes there are gaps to punch into with Joe's chin a bit exposed. He also got caught with a body shot against Bryant Jennings which troubled him a tiny little bit. Zhang will get an opportunity but whether he hits hard enough to take Joe out is another question.

To beat Joe, you need to manoeuvre him a little bit, make it difficult to get those shots off. But I wouldn't say Zhang has that movement. He looks a bit too flat footed to me.

A quiet, respectful man with good manners

Frazer Clarke and Joe Joyce in the ring during an amateur contest
Joyce beat Clarke (left) four times in the amateurs and the pair also spent years as TeamGB team-mates

Me and Joe were on the same Great Britain team in the amateurs, both competing for the same spot. I wouldn't say we were ever friends but there was never a dislike there.

He pretty much kept himself to himself. He liked his video games and his art and just go on with his job. He never got too involved with anyone else, did his own thing but was happy enough doing it.

He's just a very nice man. I met his family, they were lovely people. He has been brought up the right way, is always polite and has time for everyone.

I've always supported and respected Joe, even if people might find that difficult to understand as there might come a time in our career where we get back in the ring together.

He does gets a lot of stick for not being the greatest trash talker. Some people have got it, some others haven't. I can ramble on for days, but I'd swap my talking with Joe's engine any day of the week. He does his talking in the ring which is something a lot of fighters can't do.

When it comes to manners and respect, he's right up there. People need to get off his back and instead applaud him for being the fighter he is.

Joyce & 'AJ' spars were unbelievably entertaining

Joe Joyce poses with the WBO interim heavyweight belt after beating Joseph Parker
Joyce is the WBO interim heavyweight champion and mandatory challanger for unified champion Usyk's belt

With how hot the heavyweight division is right now, Joe will be sitting there smiling and rubbing his hands. There are a lot of fights out there for him, and all of those he is capable of winning.

I would love to see him face Anthony Joshua if he beats Zhang. They are ex-team-mates. I've seen them spar in the ring and it was unbelievably entertaining.

For the first time in Joshua's career, he's got a bit to prove to people after the points win over Jermaine Franklin. Joshua is being written off by too many people which is strange for me when you look at his record.

Could I pick a winner right now? Probably not. A year or two ago, I'd definitely have said 'AJ' but at the moment it's a level playing field. Joyce may even have the edge.

A fight between Joe and Tyson would be an interesting clash of styles. The skilful boxer in Fury against the aggressive Joyce. Can Fury hold him out for 12 rounds? I'm not sure. But could I bet against that happening? No.

Joe is the mandatory challenger for Usyk's WBO title. Even though that fight might not happen soon, with Usyk having to face WBA mandatory Daniel Dubois or IBF number one challenger Filip Hrgovic first, I'd say that is the most difficult fight for my fellow Briton.

Usyk mixes boxing with movement and he can do it for 12 rounds. The early rounds Joyce would struggle to get close to him.

But I wouldn't write Joyce off against anyone. With how good he is and how he's taken to professional boxing, he should become a world champion.

And I hope he does. He's one of the good guys in boxing.

Frazer Clarke was talking to BBC Sport's Kal Sajad.

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 10:16

    I would love to have seen Joe win Olympic gold, but the result was the correct. There have been many travesties in amateur boxing, as well as professional, but that wasn't one.
    It would be great for Joe to get a title shot, but I don't think he has the tools to defeat either Usyk or Fury. Joyce-Joshua would be a good match up at this stage, and I would fancy Joe to win it.

    • Reply posted by bob b, today at 10:18

      bob b replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 10:14

    Hard to dislike Joe Joyce. He's even leaned into his 'can't trash talk' persona and runs with it. A lot more entertaining to listen to now.

    Boxing wise, he looks slow, but clearly isn't considering how effective he is. A joy to watch in his last few contests. Hope he gets a shot in the few years he's got left.

  • Comment posted by Spudgun67, today at 10:11

    Joyce is the "one to avoid" in all the promters books, he is seemingly a limited plodder who looks slow and arm punches mostly BUT it is all very deceptive ask Dubois ask Parker, they know that being in there with a relentless puncher who gives you no rest and can take your best shot and keep coming is a nightmare for any HW. A fit Fury would dance around him but can fat boy do it for 12 rounds?

  • Comment posted by Eaststand, today at 10:04

    If he can win this weekend Joyce must be looking for a big money fight against AJ. I think he would stop Joshua and then a meeting with Fury would be a huge fight and would fill a stadium in the UK this Summer..

  • Comment posted by ant, today at 09:58

    should have a chance to take on big boys he`s good enough he will be champion

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 09:57

    Let's count to 4... Fury, Usyk, Wilder... Joyce!

    • Reply posted by mja, today at 10:01

      mja replied:
      Wilder🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 09:57

    A tough opponent, Zhang clearly won his fight against the Croat (and was predictably screwed over by our judges).

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 09:52

    1. Fury 2. Usyk 3. Hrgovic 4. Joyce 5. Makhmudov

    • Reply posted by mja, today at 10:07

      mja replied:
      Hrogovic , I dont tink so, go back and watch his fight against Zhang, he Lost.

  • Comment posted by Scotm33, today at 09:49

    He is number 2 Heavyweight behind Usyk as the only fights the other heavyweights have are on social media.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 09:47

    Oh Frazer is sticking his neck out on the line with such a big statement. Joyce is clearly knocking on the door for a title shot. Saying that, the Chinaman he's fighting this weekend will be a tough fight for both boxers. It's certainly not a foregone conclusion Joyce will win this weekend.

  • Comment posted by HAWAY THE LADS, today at 09:44

    Joyce should be looking at a Wilder or AJ fight next then a shot at world title at end of year if he beats one of them.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 10:11

      Tim replied:
      Neither Wilder nor AJ will take a fight against Joyce - Wilder has always been a ducker, while AJ needs a couple of wins to get him back in the conversation. Tyson Fury also ducks - since Klitschko, the first Wilder fight was his only risky opponent, and that was because he was desperate. Since then, he's repeatedly ducked AJ and Usyk. Usyk is Joyce's only realistic shot at a world title.

  • Comment posted by Patrick Gibbons, today at 09:43

    Building him up for a fight with Joshua. Firstly Fury and Wilder are 1 and 2 and chief cruiserweight Usyk is 3. Therefore nobody else can be 1, 2 or 3.

  • Comment posted by James Tyler, today at 09:32

    Joyce will be 38 in September, so he does not have many years ahead of him in the sport. If he is to make an impact on the world stage, then the big fights must happen in the next couple of years.

  • Comment posted by matt1815, today at 09:31

    Boxrec has Joyce down as 5th in the world, which feels about right. But he is seriously underappreciated by many people. Not sure why British boxing fans (the social media ones at least) seem to struggle to back their own fighters. Any other country in the World would be so happy to have five boxers in the top ten heavyweights list.

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 09:49

      S Jake replied:
      I think this is about fair. Clarke has a point that Joyce is underrated, but suggesting he's currently the third best heavyweight is hyperbole.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 09:31

    Joe Joyce is like an inverse of Audley Harrison.

    - Didn't win gold, Audley did.
    -A complete unknown at the start of his pro career. Audley was super hyped from pro fight 1.
    -Has little to say to the Media. Audley would bang on about his "destiny."
    -Seeks "risky" fights. Audley sought bums.
    -Style well suited to the pro ranks. Audley's timid style was more suited to amateur boxing.

  • Comment posted by Jeb, today at 09:30

    Joyce seems more down to earth than both Fury and Joshua. And he loves a tear up. Would pay good money to watch him fight someone like Dillian Whyte instead of the Fury Chisora / Joshua Franklin borefests.

  • Comment posted by k5, today at 09:28

    Unfortunately we ain’t gonna find out as none of them are willing to fight each other 😂😂, Joyce can feel a little annoyed imo as he is definitely ahead of Dubois in the pecking order

  • Comment posted by jambotheonly, today at 09:27

    For me it's:

    1. Fury
    2. Usyk
    3. Wilder
    4. Joshua
    5. Joyce

    Joyce is a bit of a wildcard though. I honestly wouldn't be surprised if he beat any of the above, but so far on credentials has to rank below them. We can't know who truly ranks where until they all fight each other

    • Reply posted by milanfan, today at 09:37

      milanfan replied:
      Usyk is top followed by Fury. Usyk is far better boxer than Fury

  • Comment posted by Jel, today at 09:26

    There’s no basis for a statement like that. It’s debatable that he is the third best in the UK.

  • Comment posted by nonsuch, today at 09:26

    Another nice guy like Bruno and AJ who is strong but lacking the technical ability or fighting spirit of the top fighters. I can't see him ever being a champion.

    • Reply posted by Jeb, today at 09:36

      Jeb replied:
      Joyce lacks fighting spirit? I mean, if there's anything he doesn't lack it's spirit.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport