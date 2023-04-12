Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jake Paul lost by split decision against Tommy Fury in February

YouTuber Jake Paul will face ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz in a boxing match in Dallas in August.

Paul, 26, has competed in seven professional fights since 2019, but suffered his first defeat against Tommy Fury in February.

Diaz, 37, competed in the UFC for 15 years before leaving last year.

"Besides Canelo [Alvarez] he's the biggest thing in boxing," Diaz was quoted as saying by Paul's promotion company Most Valuable Promotions.

"I'm here to conquer that. I'm the king of combat sports and then I'm headed back to get my UFC belts."

The bout will be held at 13st 3lbs (84kg), with eight rounds scheduled.

Paul, who has over 20 million YouTube subscribers, claimed two victories over former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley, as well as one over UFC legend Anderson Silva, before his split-decision defeat by Fury.

"My last fight didn't end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations," Paul said.

"The world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight... but that's not how I am built."