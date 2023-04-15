Close menu

Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang: Briton Joe Joyce suffers first career loss in shock defeat

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at Copper Box Arena, London

British heavyweight Joe Joyce's world-title ambitions were derailed as he suffered a sixth-round technical knockout loss to China's Zhilei Zhang at London's Copper Box Arena.

Joyce, 37, was staggered on several occasions and had no answer for Zhang's power.

The ringside doctor inspected Joyce's swollen eye at the end of round five, before the referee halted the contest.

It is the Londoner's first career loss in his 16th professional fight.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by ansomecric, today at 23:19

    Zhang boxed nicely but Joyce was so stiff. Stoppage was correct, the eye was closing and he was shipping left hands.

    Big, big dent in Joyce's world title hopes

  • Comment posted by Haf, today at 23:19

    Another Lennox Lewis fake

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 23:19

    Joyce has a great chin unlike AJ, but slow feet and movement is his downfall...I still think it was stopped way to early, I've seen way worse eyes in boxing...ridiculous decision.

  • Comment posted by Blue Triangles, today at 23:17

    To think that some people were putting Joyce at number 3 heavyweight ahead of Joshua and Wilder. I think Wilder would clean Joyce up in a couple of rounds.

    • Reply posted by syt356sgsd, today at 23:19

      syt356sgsd replied:
      one guy even said joyce would easily beat uysk lol

