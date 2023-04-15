Last updated on .From the section Boxing

By Kal Sajad BBC Sport at Copper Box Arena, London

British heavyweight Joe Joyce's world-title ambitions were derailed as he suffered a sixth-round technical knockout loss to China's Zhilei Zhang at London's Copper Box Arena.

Joyce, 37, was staggered on several occasions and had no answer for Zhang's power.

The ringside doctor inspected Joyce's swollen eye at the end of round five, before the referee halted the contest.

It is the Londoner's first career loss in his 16th professional fight.

