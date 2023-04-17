Close menu

Welsh boxing quiz: Can you name these 12 title winners from Wales?

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Cordina
Joe Cordina was controversially stripped of his IBF world title when he was unable to make a mandatory defence because of injury

Joe Cordina fights Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in Cardiff on Saturday 22 April - looking to win back the world title he lost without being beaten.

Before injury Cordina became Wales' 13th world champion when he stopped IBF super-featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa last year.

Do you think you can identify some other top Welsh boxers of recent years?

All have won a title at some level and you have three minutes to try and name all 12 in our picture quiz.

Can you name these Welsh boxing champions

