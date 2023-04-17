Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Cordina was controversially stripped of his IBF world title when he was unable to make a mandatory defence because of injury

Joe Cordina fights Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in Cardiff on Saturday 22 April - looking to win back the world title he lost without being beaten.

Before injury Cordina became Wales' 13th world champion when he stopped IBF super-featherweight champion Kenichi Ogawa last year.

Do you think you can identify some other top Welsh boxers of recent years?

All have won a title at some level and you have three minutes to try and name all 12 in our picture quiz.