Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith's news conference in Manchester degenerated into an ugly exchange of slurs

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr have been fined for their unsavoury words during the build-up to their middleweight bout earlier this year.

Eubank, 33, was the subject of homophobic taunts from Smith for much of the event and responded by deriding his opponent about his city of birth, Liverpool, and smeared his marriage.

The British Boxing Board of Control has found both men guilty of misconduct.

Their respective fines must be paid within 28 days.

A statement said: "Following full consideration of all facts placed before the stewards [of the British Board of Control], the stewards found that the misconduct charge was proven for both boxers."

"Mr Smith and Mr Eubank Jr were both fined, payment to be made within 28 days."

Eubank Jr triggered a rematch clause with Smith in February after losing in a fourth-round stoppage in Manchester the previous month.

Smith, 34, moved up in weight to face Eubank at middleweight, inflicting his rival's first defeat since 2018.