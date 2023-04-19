Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Get your fix of combat sports with world championship boxing and a Bellator double-header on the BBC this weekend.

Welshman Joe Cordina challenges Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the IBF super-featherweight belt on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 BST on Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday, Bellator 294 and 295 in Hawaii are live on BBC iPlayer.

World-title fights headline both MMA events.

Cordina, 31, fights in a world championship bout for the second time on home turf after being forced to give up the IBF title last year because of injury.

Rakhimov won the vacant belt against Manchester's Zelfa Barrett during Cordina's absence, but Cardiff is a happy hunting ground for the challenger.

Cordina won the belt in dramatic fashion against Kenichi Ogawa last June, knocking out the champion in just two rounds to win his first world title.

On the undercard, Englishwoman Sandy Ryan fights Canadian Marie Pier Houle for the vacant WBO welterweight title.

Bellator returns to Hawaii for another double-header headlined by flyweight champion Liz Carmouche on Friday, and the final of the bantamweight tournament on Saturday.

American Carmouche, 39, faces compatriot DeAnna Bennett in a rematch of their 2020 encounter.

Bennett lost that via submission but has since gone on a three-fight winning streak.

On Saturday, Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix bring the bantamweight tournament to a close in the main event, with Hawaiian native Ilima-Lei Macfarlane also in action against Kana Watanabe.

Stots, the interim champion, aims to extend his winning streak to 12 and collect the $1m prize money.

Both Stots and Mix have just one loss on their records and can secure a shot at reigning champion Sergio Pettis in the future with a win.

Live coverage

All coverage times are BST and subject to late changes

Friday, 21 April

01:30 - MMA: Bellator 294: Main event including Carmouche v Bennett - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 22 April