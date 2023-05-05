Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on his homecoming fight in Mexico

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v John Ryder Venue: Estadio Akron, Guadalajara Date: Saturday, 6 May Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sport website & app from 04:00 BST on Sunday, 7 May

Boxing superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defends his undisputed super-middleweight crown against Briton John Ryder in Guadalajara on Saturday.

Mexican Alvarez - the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO champion - will fight in his home country for the first time in more than 11 years.

The 32-year-old has won world titles in four weight divisions since turning professional aged just 15.

But Ryder, 34, is there to spoil the party with an opportunity to become the first Englishman to become undisputed champion in the four-belt area.

Will the fight at Estadio Akron be a homecoming to remember for Alvarez? Or will underdog Ryder cause one of the biggest shocks in boxing history?

There will be live commentary of the fight on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app from 04:00 BST on Sunday.

We asked the big names from the world of boxing for their opinions on the fight.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez: "I'm going to win, either way. A knockout or a decision."

John Ryder: "My arm getting raised, with all those belts round my arms. That's how I see it."

Former lightweight champion Anthony Crolla: "A lot of people in British boxing are happy to see John Ryder get another shot at a world title - it's very much deserved. There's no denying it will be very tough and will be seen as one of the biggest upsets involving a British fighter.

"John has a nice rhythm to his work. The only worry is that the people who have done well against Canelo are those who move well on the back foot, using the ring, which isn't what Ryder normally does.

"Ryder will have a little bit of success but it's hard to look past a Canelo stoppage. I see that happening in rounds seven or eight but hopefully John gives a good account of himself."

Former featherweight champion Kid Galahad: "I'm going with a John Ryder win on points."

British heavyweight Frazer Clarke: "It's a fantastic fight. John Ryder is one of those fighters who, when he turns up, can upset the apple cart.

"But this is Canelo we're talking about - pound for pound, one of the best. I wish John all the best - a great servant to the sport who has had his ups and downs - but you can't see past a Canelo win."

Northern Ireland's two-weight world champion Carl Frampton: "I really like John. I describe him as my guilty pleasure. He's someone who has gone under the radar for a while and had that performance against Callum Smith which everyone thought he won. He's had losses but has improved a hell of a lot. I've always liked his style and he's such a nice guy. He's not flash or has an ego, just gets on with things.

"It's a difficult thing to fight Canelo anywhere in the world, let alone Mexico. That makes it even more difficult - the hero in his home country. If Ryder goes in and puts in a good performance that's enough for his stock to raise.

"It's hard for me to see John winning the fight. I hope he can, but a good performance is all I'd like to see and then hopefully there are other big fights he can get after that."

Unified light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas: "I can't see past a Canelo win. But what I will say is John Ryder has worked his way to where he is and deserves his shot, regardless of what people might think of how the fight goes. Every individual who has worked hard is deserving of their big-money fight."

Former super-featherweight champion Barry Jones: "This is a huge ask, but an opportunity John Ryder couldn't turn down and one many would say he deserves. To go up against Alvarez - still one of the top 10 pound-for-pound fighters, in his home city and in front of 50,000 fans - is going to be tough.

"Stylistically, it doesn't bode well for Ryder, a guy who comes forward with a low right hand, which may play into the hands of Alvarez. He will be tougher than maybe Alvarez will expect, but at some point the technical ability, the pressure, the power and the all-round capabilities will wear John Ryder down in a late stoppage. But it will be an entertaining fight while it lasts."