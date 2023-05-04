Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jay Harris won the Commonwealth title in 2017 with victory against Thomas Essomba

Tommy Frank's British flyweight title defence against Jay Harris on Friday will be streamed live in the UK on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

England's Frank, 29, makes the second defence of the title when he faces 32-year-old Welshman Harris, a former European champion.

Their fight tops a bill at the Rotherham Magna Centre that also includes Tori-Ellis Willetts making her professional debut.

BBC coverage will start at 20:00 BST.

Full card:

Jordan Porter Barker v Vaida Masiokaite (6x2 welterweight)

Keanen Wainwright v Michal Dufek (8x3 lightweight)

Torri Ellis-Willet v Claudia Ferenczi (6x2 bantamweight)

Tommy Frank v Jay Harris (12x3 British flyweight championship)