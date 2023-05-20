Cecilia Braekhus withdraws from Terri Harper fight because of illness
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Englishwoman Terri Harper's world-title defence against Cecilia Braekhus in Dublin is off after the challenger withdrew because of illness.
Harper was set to defend her WBA light-middleweight title on the undercard of Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor.
Matchroom announced on Saturday that Norwegian Braekhus had withdrawn.
Harper, 26, will fight in a week's time on the undercard of Leigh Wood's rematch against featherweight world champion Mauricio Lara in Manchester.
- LISTEN: 5 Live Boxing - Cameron v Taylor the weigh-in
- 'She can shock the world' - Cameron v Taylor predictions
- Taylor: I don't think anyone has a bigger heart than me
The withdrawal of Braekhus means Taylor's homecoming at the 3Arena will now have six fights on the undercard, with Irishman Gary Cully the co-main event up against Jose Felix in a lightweight contest.
It is the first time in seven years a major boxing event has taken place in Ireland.
- The rise and fall of the jeweller-turned-criminal: Listen to Gangster: The Story of John Palmer
- Releasing Keiko, the killer whale of "Free Willy": The story of how the Hollywood icon was let back into the wild