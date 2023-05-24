Last updated on .From the section Boxing

In his first world title shot in March 2022, Belfast's Michael Conlan was dramatically defeated by Leigh Wood

Michael Conlan says his bout with Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast on Saturday is "just another fight" as he aims for his first world title.

The bout will be Conlan's second shot at a world title after he dramatically lost to Leigh Wood in March 2022.

Mexico's Lopez defeated Josh Warrington in December to claim the IBF featherweight title in Leeds.

"It's going to be tricky at times but I believe I will go out and win - and win comfortably," Conlan, 31, said.

"My emotions are cool and calm. I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be a great night."

After stunning Warrington in his native Leeds, Lopez is aiming to retain his title on Conlan's home turf at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Since his loss to Wood, Conlan has defeated Colombian Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi, of France, to return to title contention.

Conlan insists he has learned his lessons from the Wood defeat and his subsequent victories, and adds he doesn't feel any different as he aims to win the world title in front of his home support.

"I've experienced big nights and big atmospheres on many occasions now," he told BBC Sport.

"I lost on a momentous occasion where I had loads of pressure on me. I put pressure on myself.

"I kind of fed into the atmosphere, so I've learned from all that and now we go on to this one.

"It's all experience, having to go through those types of fights and those type of wars and seeing different things.

"It's special to have the fight here. I'm honoured and it's always great to have the support."

Conlan needs 'ultimate performance'

Speaking at a public workout in Belfast, Conlan's trainer Adam Booth said "it's been business as usual with some improvements".

"He is as ready as he ever has been," he added.

"His determination and his desire has been a fuel during training, but now it's time to forget how badly he wants it and to just do his job on Saturday night.

"He's more seasoned, more experienced and we have refined and evolved certain parts of his game.

"[I expect] nothing but an ultimate-level performance, because that is what he needs to win this fight."