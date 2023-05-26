Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lopez is going to be tough to beat - Arum

Luis Alberto Lopez v Michael Conlan Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast Date: Saturday, 27 May Coverage: Live text commentary, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website

Legendary promoter Bob Arum says he is sceptical that Michael Conlan's title bout with Luis Alberto Lopez is "make or break" for the Belfast fighter.

Conlan, 31 is chasing his first world title and on Saturday takes on Mexican IBF featherweight champion Lopez in front of a capacity Belfast crowd.

"It is going to be very important for him to get a title sooner rather than later," Arum told BBC Sport.

"For a boxer, life is limited, and you can't waste time."

Conlan had said he feels his "whole life" is on the line in Saturday's bout at the SSE Arena after the Northern Irishman was beaten by Leigh Wood for the WBA 'Regular' featherweight title last year.

American Arum added that the Belfast boxer needs to be wary of "tough kid" Lopez but the home favourite should be able to claim his first title.

"Lopez is a very, very good fighter and he doesn't quit," the 91-year-old said.

"He doesn't get discouraged and he is difficult to beat, as he has been proving over the past couple of years.

"Michael will have his hands full but he is determined and, if he fights a smart fight, then he should come through OK."

Arum, who is in boxing's Hall of Fame, added that a world title for Conlan can open further doors in his career and expand his profile in the United States, where he has already a large fan base after a number of St Patrick's Day fights in New York.

"New York, has a large Irish population and he is a massive favourite and he has demonstrated that he can draw fans.

"For Michael, to bring him back to New York and defend a world title will fill Madison Square Garden."

'Ask Tyson'

'He's the captain of the ship' - Bob Arum

In a wide-ranging interview that can be heard on Sportsound on Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds from 14:00 BST on Saturday, Arum spoke about future plans for Tyson Fury.

The 34-year-old has not stepped in the ring since his WBC world heavyweight victory over Derek Chisora in December.

"A lot of people ask me what is next for Tyson. My answer is always the same - ask Tyson," Arum said.

"Tyson is his own man and he says things that I take with a grain of salt. When he is ready to go in the ring again he will tell us who he wants to fight.

"I've learnt something with the big guy - you don't tell him who he is going to fight.

"You don't give him any orders. He is the guy who is the captain of the ship.

"He is a character. Since Mohammad Ali, he is the most engaging character that I have met in boxing.

"He is a real entertainer and a real communicator, he is something special."