Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood 2 Date: Saturday, 27 May Venue: AO Arena, Manchester Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 BST, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST.

A red sombrero has sat above the ring in Leigh Wood's training gym since he lost his world title to Mauricio Lara.

On a black backdrop, it stands out like a beacon. He sees it as motivation.

The hat was a gesture of appreciation that the Mexican gave the British boxer in the changing rooms after he took the WBA featherweight title from Wood in his home city of Nottingham in February.

Little did Lara know that it would the most powerful gift he could give Wood after landing the biggest blow of the 34-year-old Brit's career.

Every punch thrown, drop of sweat produced, moment of pain endured and breath taken by Wood in that gym in Essex - for what has been the longest pre-fight training camp he has put himself through - has happened in front of that wide brimmed hat.

Wood now faces the man - that gave him the sombrero and seized his belt - at Manchester's AO Arena on Saturday.

"It's a reminder for me," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

"It's a reminder in the gym to give 100% and not to switch off. I just look up and remind myself that I'm not tired, that I've come to win, to get my belt back."

'I have chance to put it right'

Wood had appeared to be in control of their initial fight, landing hits with ease for a number of rounds before Lara ended it with a brilliant left hook that floored him in the seventh.

The hometown favourite was quick to get up off the canvas, but with Wood clearly hurt his trainer Ben Davison threw in the towel.

Wood says he looks back at the fight "with frustration" having been ahead on the scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

"I was doing the right things, I did what I practiced, I stuck to my gameplan and I made a little mistake and paid the price - it cost me the fight," Wood added.

"But I've got the chance now to put it right."

Wood says he has resisted making any significant changes to his approach to the Lara rematch as he now looks to become a two-time world champion.

"My attitude is always the same," he said. "It's fight and improve - and that goes for if you win, lose or draw.

"From that loss I have improved, from three wins before that I'm improved.

"It's the same mindset - what did I do wrong, what can I do better and how can I get better? That is what we have addressed in the gym.

"It's a difficult sport, you can't be a sponge because there are a lot of negative people and negativity around it, with people trying to tell you what you can't do."

Wood said he will stick to the "same principles" from the first fight, but he will take "a different approach" to dealing with the hard-hitting Lara this time.

"I want to make it so clear-cut this time," he added.

"It will be a gulf in the entire approach and the difference between me and him is going to look levels apart on the night, I think."