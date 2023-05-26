Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British fighter Chris Billam-Smith (right) says both he and WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (left) are 'rolling the dice' when they meet at AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium

Chris Billam-Smith says there can be "no excuses" when he enters the ring to fight his former stablemate Lawrence Okolie for the WBO world cruiserweight title on Saturday night.

The British fighter, 32, has been in training camp since January in preparation for his first world title shot in front of home fans at his beloved AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

"The build-up has been amazing," he told BBC South Today.

"I haven't been able to stop smiling."

Billam-Smith, nicknamed "The Gentleman", has had his sights on a title fight after beating Armend Xhoxhaj at the Bournemouth International Centre in December.

The 6ft 3in fighter has only one loss in 18 bouts and 12 knockouts.

His 6ft 5in London opponent Okolie - who has held the WBO world cruiserweight title since 2021 - has a perfect record with 19 wins from 19 fights including 14 knockouts.

The pair were stablemates under Shane McGuigan before Okolie left in February this year to train with SugarHill Steward who coaches WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Billam-Smith estimated they had shared more than 300 rounds in the three years they were training partners.

"We know each other really well," he added.

"I think I have improved a lot since we were in the same gym but I expect him [Okolie] to do a few things differently because he is under a new coach.

"We were all very close in the gym but it was very much a working relationship, we didn't go for coffees or anything like that, we had the occasional meal where we would all go out but nothing more.

"We all got on well though and Laurence is a very funny lad."

"Every fight is a gamble"

British cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith chats to BBC South Sports Editor Lewis Coombes ahead of his first world title fight

Not only has Billam-Smith been eyeing a title shot for a while but he has been very vocal about wanting a stadium fight in his hometown.

He had a pair of homecoming bouts in 2022, both of which he won, but the Bournemouth fighter says performing at the home of Premier League side AFC Bournemouth in-front of an estimated 15,000 fans, is on another level.

"It's everything I've ever dreamed of and everything I've ever wanted, you can't get more motivation than that.

"Motivation can be a little lower when you don't know your opponent and it can be hard to get up for.

"But there are no excuses this time - it's full throttle.

"Without the home support this stadium fight doesn't happen, I am grateful."

Whoever wins under the night sky at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday night will likely be challenged by undefeated British cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe.

"The Gentleman" says he and Okolie, two friends turned temporary foes, are well aware of what is on the line.

"Every fight is a gamble and this fight is a roll of the dice for both of us," he said.

"He is rolling the dice on someone who knows him very well and I am rolling the dice on a world title shot and achieving my dream.

"I've visualised the fight a lot and I'm just trying to focus on the task at hand.

"I've got a job to do and I need to get that done first and enjoy it after.

"I promise to do the home crowd proud on the night."