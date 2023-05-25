Callum Smith: Briton to fight unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in Canada
Liverpool's Callum Smith will challenge unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in Canada on 19 August.
The Briton is mandatory challenger to Beterbiev's WBC belt, but the Russian-born Canadian also holds the WBO and IBF titles.
Smith, 33, will be the underdog, with Beterbiev boasting a 100% knockout record in 19 professional fights.
"I'm excited to finally get my opportunity to become a two-weight world champion," Smith said.
"There was no hesitation from me going to Canada to fight Artur Beterbiev, and I will be returning to Liverpool as a world champion once more."
Smith was a world champion at super-middleweight before deciding to move up in weight following defeat by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2020 - which remains Smith's only defeat in 30 fights.
Smith has two wins at light-heavyweight and will be the second Briton in a row to challenge undefeated 38-year-old Beterbiev.
Anthony Yarde was stopped by Beterbiev in January in a brilliant, all-action fight in London.
Beterbiev was born in Dagestan, Russia but obtained his Canadian citizenship in 2022 after basing his boxing career in Canada.
The fight will take place at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, where Beterbiev is based.
"Quebec is my second home, so I'm very happy to finally defend my titles on home turf," Beterbiev said.
