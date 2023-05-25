Last updated on .From the section Boxing

'The most important fight I've ever had' - Conlan

Luis Alberto Lopez v Michael Conlan Venue: SSE Arena, Belfast Date: Saturday, 27 May Coverage: Live text commentary, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website

Jamie Conlan admits it will be almost too tough to watch his brother Michael take on champion Luis Alberto Lopez for the IBF world featherweight title.

As both the manager and sibling of the challenger, Jamie knows just how big Saturday's fight in Belfast is.

"It's everything, watching his dream up close and personal - it's been a crazy ride," said Jamie.

"I just want to go into the back for 36 minutes, close my eyes, try to go asleep and not watch anything."

He added: "It's because I know this fight is going to ebb and flow. This is what these fights are like - world championships are not won easily."

Mexico's Lopez defeated Josh Warrington in December to claim the title in Leeds.

Jamie, who at 36 is five years older than Michael, was himself a successful boxer and challenged for the IBF world super-featherweight title before retiring in 2017.

He has been at Michael's side on his long journey to Saturday's world title shot, including his dramatic last-round defeat by Leigh Wood last year.

Luis Alberto Lopez throws a punch during his victory over Josh Warrington six months ago

Michael is bidding to become the first man from Ireland to be a world champion at both amateur and professional level.

"Watching his progress from the Irish championships through to the Olympic Games and now at world title level - it's been a fantastic ride with lots of ups and downs," said Jamie.

"We've seen the tears, been there for the lows and the highs. It will all be worth it the end, when we sit down after and we cherish the moments of these nights. It will live for us forever.

"It took us by shock but he's learned a lot from it [the Wood defeat]. It's like night and day - as a man, as a father, as a fighter we've seen a complete change.

"He's adjusted, refocused and rebuilt. It's a testament to him and what desire he has to become a world champion.

"I think we are in for an exceptional fight but Lopez is taking a big risk. I think he's made a mistake coming to Belfast because not many champions come here and leave with their belts."