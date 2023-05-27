Close menu

Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith: Bournemouth's Billam-Smith wins WBO cruiserweight title

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith became the new WBO cruiserweight champion as he dethroned former gym-mate Lawrence Okolie on a memorable night in Bournemouth.

Fighting in his home town in front of 15,000 jubilant fans, underdog Billam-Smith floored Okolie three times en route to a majority points victory.

A frustrated Okolie was twice docked points for holding and grappling as he lost his unbeaten record.

The judges' scorecards read 112-112, 116-107 and 115-108.

Okolie - who was part of trainer Shane McGuigan's gym before the pair split earlier this year - suffered a first career defeat in his 20th professional outing.

Billiam Smith, a British, Commonwealth and European champion, won his maiden world title as he extended his record to 18 wins and one loss.

Billam-Smith shines as Okolie frustrates

On a clear summer's evening at the Vitality Stadium, and with the full-throated support of his Bournemouth faithful, 31-year-old Billam-Smith catapulted himself into boxing stardom.

The atmosphere was that of a football crowd but also remarkably intimate for a stadium fight. The sound of jeers for Okolie, cheers for Billam-Smith and chants mocking football rivals Southampton bounced between the four stands.

Okolie was under pressure to deliver an entertaining fight, having been criticised in the past for his awkward and far from fan-friendly style, often grappling his way to victory.

But there were two clinches within the first 30 seconds from Okolie, a sign of things to come.

The referee repeatedly separated the fighters each time Billam-Smith closed the distance. The challenger had a frustrated look on his face as early as the second, with Okolie given warnings for pushing and holding.

There were question marks about whether Okolie would revert to type or if trainer SugarHill Steward could transform the champion into a more entertaining fighter.

But Okolie would follow his single shots with more grappling, often bordering on wrestling.

Having sparred over 300 rounds together, Billiam-Smith presumably knows Okolie's strengths and weaknesses better than any other cruiserweight.

Out of nowhere, he unleashed a left hook which floored a reckless Okolie - who had never been down as a professional - in the fourth round. The Londoner got back to his feet but his legs were unsteady.

Okolie was docked a point in the fifth and seventh rounds, with referee Marcus McDonnell shrugging his shoulders to suggest he had no other choice.

The Hackney fighter fell to the canvas again in the 10th, leaning into a Billam-Smith left hook.

A bloodied Billam-Smith withstood a flurry in the 11th to once again drop Okolie with a punch on the inside before seeing out the win.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by htv, today at 23:52

    Okolie was awful, should have been disqualified... he needs a major change in his game plan... Billam-Smith must have thought he was in the WWE.. ok 2 "no knock downs" but honestly .. looked like Okolie was in a different sport.. Well done Billam Smith

  • Comment posted by Suttie the Footie, today at 23:51

    Okolie didn't look good but the ref was extremely poor. Of the three knock downs only one was legitimate. The ref never tried to get the fighters to fight out of a clinch and although it was mainly Okolie doing the holding BS was almost told the ref to have words. Okolie threw away his title

  • Comment posted by Athils Thorgisl, today at 23:50

    Okolie was his own worst enemy. Tried to wrestle and tire CBS and ended up looking like a doughnut. Congratulations Chris Billam-Smith I'm over the moon for you!!!
    On a side note both men deserve credit for their post fight interviews. CBS was magnanimous and LO was gracious. Hats off.

  • Comment posted by RedForever, today at 23:48

    And they call that “the noble art”.

  • Comment posted by Hal, today at 23:48

    Can Okoli actually box reminds me of a Audley Harrison from many years ago throws an grabs hold to stop getting any punches back. Who trained this guy cos he looked like a novice in a celebrity boxing match. You won't be able to sell tickets for an Okoli ever fight again he was terrible to watch. maybe he should go to WWE!

  • Comment posted by MJP, today at 23:48

    Turned over to watch Wood v Lara fight but was watching sky live blog. Okolie absolutely dreadful to watch, awful style. Eddie Hearn not silly when he let Okolie go. Face of Sky😂. Well done to CBS.

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 23:48

    must admit I came in late so only seen from round 8. but first impression was, what the hell is Okolie doing, he must have taken a beating before I started watching. throwing the right then holding in anyway he could, Smith tried to work as he came in and on the inside, got some decent shots off. curious to see the rounds I missed, but I'm guessing the 112-112 was a scandalous read of the fight.

    • Reply posted by Neville Bartos, today at 23:51

      Neville Bartos replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by JamieFumi, today at 23:46

    An awful advert for boxing, all round. The Boxxer stable is now in serious turmoil. Okolie is dreadful, Buatsi is disappointing and Clarke is ageing fast.

  • Comment posted by RedForever, today at 23:46

    Okolie was lucky that he finished that fight. Many referees would not have allowed his antics for the whole of the fight.

    Just wonder if he ever considered taking up wrestling - that might suit his “style” better !!

  • Comment posted by The Red Knight, today at 23:45

    Okolie is an absolute disgrace, the ref was way too lenient with him.

    Grabbing and holding, leading with his shoulder, leaving his head in, punches to the back of the head and kidneys.

    Why the ref didn't disqualify Okolie I'll never know.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 23:45

    Okolie is a truly dreadful fighter, he does the same in a lot of fights, dirty rough housing, and constant needless holding, got what he deserved a good beating.

  • Comment posted by MCFC Est 2008, today at 23:44

    How 1 judge scored that a draw when Okolie was knocked down 3 times and docked two points is baffling.

    • Reply posted by Sheuniongal, today at 23:46

      Sheuniongal replied:
      Boxing referees rarely watch the fight, and just sign their cards.

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 23:43

    Okolie was an embarrassment, as was the judge that gifted him 112-112. Steward should be ashamed to be his trainer quite frankly.

  • Comment posted by DreadKnight, today at 23:43

    Okolie takes jab n grab to the extreme, should have been dq'd

  • Comment posted by AW, today at 23:43

    CBS. Bournemouth legend!!

  • Comment posted by doug auker, today at 23:43

    Okolie fought his usual negative fight, leaning on and leading with his head. How was he not disqualified by round ten?

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 23:42

    Terrible fight, Okolie never seemed to recover from the first knockdown and seemed to be buying time for the next 5 or 6 rounds with dirty tricks, that said hearing the corner screaming to the referee like a wailing banshee was an embarrassment, absolute stinker of a 'fight'

    • Reply posted by Neville Bartos, today at 23:45

      Neville Bartos replied:
      Couldn't agree more. Okolie was awful, the winner wasn't much better and his corners constant shrieking at the referee was horrendous.

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 23:40

    Okolie is a head banger of a wrestler, he could also consider a career in boxing if someone shows him how.

  • Comment posted by cricketmas, today at 23:40

    such emotion from CBS in his interview, deserved victory, top lad

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 23:40

    I can see how it could of been scored a draw but in my view CBS did deserve to win. I had it 6 rounds all but with knock downs and points deductions I scored it 114-110 to CBS. Well deserved victory.

