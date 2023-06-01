Last updated on .From the section Boxing

British welterweight Michael 'The Problem' McKinson (right) says he deserves big fight opportunities and will be ready to accept the challenge when the call comes

British boxer Michael McKinson says he will be "healthy and ready" to accept a big fight when the phone rings.

The 29-year-old welterweight recently beat Lebin Morales via a seventh-round stoppage on Saturday's Chris Billam-Smith v Lawrence Okolie undercard.

He floored his Nicaraguan opponent in the first round and dominated the fight until the referee stepped in to stop the southpaw's onslaught.

The victory takes McKinson's record to 25 wins and just the one defeat.

Speaking after his most recent victory in Bournemouth McKinson says he believes his patience will pay off: "Hopefully I can be out again towards the end of the year and maybe make it three knockouts in a row," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"I've had three back-to-back training camps since December, so I've got a holiday in a couple of weeks.

"I'm still in the gym though because I get bored if I'm not.

"If the phone rings I'll 100% be back in camp but it has to be worth it, I want the big fight nights and I deserve them.

The Portsmouth fighter's sole defeat came following a ninth-round stoppage in a gruelling WBO Welterweight title fight against the undefeated American Vergil Ortiz Jr in Texas last summer.

"I've got a great team around me looking after opponents, my dad and Joe Ashford, who has been a big part of my career since the Ortiz loss.

"I could have been boxing small shows again but Joe has been my saviour, getting me more great opportunities, and I'm very grateful to him - hopefully he can call me up again soon with some good news and we go again.

"I know I'm not going to get notice on a big fight so I am always in the gym.

"So if that call comes and I'm fighting in eight weeks, I'm fighting in eight weeks - I've got to keep myself healthy and ready.

"I'm still growing as a fighter and the best is yet to come."