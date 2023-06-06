Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tommy Fletcher hopes to one day take part in a world title fight at Norwich City's Carrow Road ground

Tommy Fletcher believes he is the future of the British cruiserweight division ahead of his first fight at York Hall in Bethnall Green.

The 21-year-old 'Norfolk Nightmare' will take on Poland's Pawel Strykowski on Friday evening.

Fletcher has a 4-0 record so far but has not fought since outpointing Darryl Sharp in January.

"It's the longest gap I've had between fights. The other four were all back to back," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

His return to the ring comes just 12 days after Chris Billam-Smith beat Lawrence Okolie in an all-British fight to win the WBO world title.

"If you look at other cruiserweights in this division, I've got range on them, and power, but I've got to climb the steps of the ladder.

"You can't go one step, two steps - I've got to do the process, get through these fights, keep winning, keep going up the rankings, I think I'm in the top 20 now, so I'm getting there after four fights.

"Okolie, Billam-Smith, they're 30-odd years old, so I'm the new generation coming through. I'm the future of the cruiserweight division. I believe I'm going to be up there."

Fletcher's six-rounder with Sharp at Wembley Arena followed stoppage wins in his first three pro contests.

"I needed rounds, I wanted to get in there and go the distance and get some valuable ring time," he said.

"I want to be back in the arena shows but you can't run before you can walk. I'm going to go to York Hall, tick that box off and keep chipping away.

"On 9 June, I believe I'll win with a devastating knockout and the journey continues.

"I want to come after the belts. But there's no rush. But this time next year, I'll be fighting for a title, for sure."