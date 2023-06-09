Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Flyweights take centre stage at domestic and world title action this weekend on BBC

Get your fix of boxing with two stacked cards live on the BBC this weekend.

On Friday evening, there is live boxing in Liverpool from 19:00 BST on BBC iPlayer.

Liverpudlian Connor Butler's bout against Matt Windle for the vacant EBU European & Commonwealth flyweight title headlines.

On Saturday evening, there are three world title fights on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra including Sunny Edwards' title defence against Andres Campos.

IBF flyweight champion Edwards, 29, is unbeaten in 19 pro fights while Chilean Campos is also undefeated in 15 fights.

Ellie Scotney challenges reigning world champion Cherneka Johnson for the IBF super-bantamweight title.

London's Scotney fights for her first world title in just her seventh pro bout three weeks after being pulled from the Chantelle Cameron v Katie Taylor in Dublin.

Kicking off the BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra coverage at 19:00 BST is an all-British WBA bantamweight world title fight between belt holder Nina Hughes and Katie Healey.

Butler v Windle fight card

Connor Butler v Matt Windle - vacant EBU European & Commonwealth flyweight title

Ryan Farrag v Marcel Braithwaite - vacant Commonwealth super-flyweight title

James Farrell v Ryan Lambourn - cruiserweight

Charlotte Powell v Vaida Masiokaite - super-featherweight

Live coverage

All coverage times are BST and subject to late changes

Friday, 9 June

• 19:00-22:30 - Boxing including Connor Butler v Matt Windle - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app Saturday, 10 June

• 19:00-00:00 - Sunny Edwards v Andres Campos (IBF flyweight world title) - BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app