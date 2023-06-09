Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Briton Sunny Edwards will make the fourth defence of his IBF flyweight world title

Sunny Edwards v Andres Campos - IBF flyweight title Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 10 June Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 19:00 BST.

A relaxed Sunny Edwards - who defends his IBF flyweight title against Andres Campos - shared jokes with his opponent's team as both men easily made the weight for Saturday's bout.

Before the world-title triple header, there was an intense stare down between Ellie Scotney and IBF super-bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson.

Champion Nina Hughes and Katie Healy also successfully weighed in for their all-British WBA bantamweight contest in a relatively quiet affair at Boxpark in Wembley.

It is perhaps a reflection of how all four British fighters - despite contesting world-title bouts - are still relatively unknown outside of boxing circles.

"They're good names but not yet superstars. They're looking to break out," promoter Eddie Hearn said.

'Edwards has been starved of the limelight'

Both Edwards and Campos weighed in at 7st 13lb. In a prolonged face-to-face, neither man would step away.

Edwards is fighting under Matchroom Boxing for the first time. He was previously signed to the now defunct Probellum promotional company, and his last defence against Felix Alvarado in November was not broadcast on UK TV.

"Sunny Edwards has been starved of limelight and starved of profile in terms of his ability and standing," Hearn added.

"This is his coming out party to show the British public what a great talent he is."

Edwards - unbeaten in 19 pro fights - strutted to the stage with swagger. The 27-year-old, wearing a Chicago Bulls basketball jersey, shook his head and waved his finger as Team Campos held up a flag featuring their fighter's face and the IBF belt.

The Croydon fighter - who goes by the alias 'Showtime' - then stamped his foot and jovially started to charge towards them in a light-hearted exchange.

Campos, draped in the Chilean flag, is aiming to be become first world champion from the country.

Brits make weight and KSI guest appearance

The tension between Scotney, 25, and Johnson - which has been seen throughout fight week - continued.

At Thursday's news conference Johnson said she felt "disrespected" by Scotney saying she was an all-round better fighter.

They came face-to-face for a final time before Saturday's showdown. Johnson, weighing 8st 8lb, smiled and shared a few words with her opponent, but Scotney, who tipped the scales a pound heavier, kept a stern, focused gaze.

There was no such drama between Hughes, 41, and Healy, 25, as both fighters weighed in one pound under the 8st 6lb bantamweight limit.

The loudest cheer of the day came for the well-supported Romford heavyweight Johnny Fisher.

A number of younger fans turned up for a meet and greet with YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, who was handing out free food to the first 200 people who visited a burger stall inside the venue, but not all stayed for the weigh-in.