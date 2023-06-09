Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Amy Broadhurst will represent Ireland in the 66kg division in Krakow with Kellie Harrington boxing in the 60kg category where she clinched Olympic gold in Tokyo

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Amy Broadhurst, Michaela Walsh and Jude Gallagher have been named in Ireland's boxing team for the European Games.

Broadhurst is world champion in the 63 kilogram division but will box at 66kg with Kellie Harrington competing at 60kg where she won Olympic gold.

Walsh and Gallagher will both compete in the 57 kg divisions in Krakow.

Belfast fighter Walsh will not be joined at the Olympic qualifier by her brother Aidan who is currently injured.

The 12-strong Irish team also includes double European champion Aoife O'Rourke.

Reaching the semi-finals will ensure Olympic qualification in all weights bar 51kg, 75kg and 92kg where competitors will have to progress to the finals to secure Paris spots.

The boxing competitions will take place in Poland from 23 June to 2 July.

Head coach Zauri Antia described Ireland's line-up as "an exceptional team with enormous potential".

"Their preparations in training camps and competitions this year have been excellent and I have great faith in every member of the team to perform to the very best of their ability at the European Games - up holding boxing as Ireland's most successful Olympic sport," said the Irish head coach.

Ireland boxing team for European Games

Daina Moorehouse (Bray) 50kg; Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne) 54kg; Michaela Walsh (Belfast) 57kg; Kellie Harrington (Dublin) 60kg; Amy Broadhurst (Dundalk) 66kg; Aoife O'Rourke (Castlerea) 75kg; Sean Mari (Rathfarnham) 51kg; Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart) 57kg; Dean Clancy (Sligo) 63.5kg; Dean Walsh (Wexford) 71kg; Kelyn Cassidy (Waterford) 80kg; Jack Marley (Sallynoggin) 92kg