Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Edwards (right) beat Campos to extend his unbeaten record to 20 fights

Sunny Edwards is the relatively unknown world champion whom many feel is Britain's most gifted fighter, and on Saturday night we saw small bursts of what the fuss is about.

The IBF flyweight world champion beat tough Chilean Andres Campos at Wembley's OVO Arena by unanimous decision.

At times it was a boxing masterclass and pure entertainment from the 27-year-old: showboating, quick footwork, cat-like reflexes, flashy combinations.

But he also made it harder than it needed to be, seemingly losing concentration, standing against the ropes for too long and allowing Campos to land cleanly.

"I gave Campos and his travelling fans a couple of the rounds," Edwards said after being awarded a 117-111 decision by all three judges.

"The nine rounds I wanted to box and move, I won so clearly. When I want to burn some energy and sit on the ropes he can score some points and catch me, but that's only because I let him."

Edwards' previous title defence against Felix Alvarado in November was not broadcast on UK TV.

This time he fought under Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing for the first time, on the DAZN platform and live on BBC Radio.

"I had seven weeks to train and just two days to find someone for this fight," Edwards said.

"I want the big fights now. You'll never get the best out of me in a fight like this."

'Showtime' Edwards lives up to the name

There are not many personalities in boxing quite like 'Showtime' Edwards.

An ever-present on social media, he is witty, outspoken, antagonistic and predictably unpredictable.

At 01:06 BST on Saturday, Edwards was reminded by a Twitter follower that he is fighting that day and advised to get some sleep.

"Forgot about that. Good night god bless, see you all tomorrow," he replied.

During fight week Edward's online shenanigans translated into 'real life'.

He knocked Campos' cap off at a face-to-face, repeatedly insulted the challenger at a news conference, then shared a respectful fist-bump with his opponent before photobombing a Team Campos group photo.

Edwards was wearing Spiderman shorts in the bout for his four-year-old son, who watched him fight for the first time.

"He completed his first PlayStation game recently and it was Spiderman, so I dedicate these shorts to him," Edwards said.

Before the fight Edwards hinted at the possibility of an unprecedented world title defence against his brother, Charlie Edwards, after a public fallout.

But an Edwards v Edwards match-up is unlikely to take place any time soon. The older sibling was in attendance in London and the two embraced in the dressing room afterwards.

Eddie Hearn & Sunny Edwards respond to Charlie Edwards about challenging brother

'I'm the number one in the division'

Edwards' career to date had been cluttered with controversy and, subsequently, little fanfare or coverage.

He was signed to the now defunct promotional outfit Probellum and associated with Daniel Kinahan and promotional and management company MTK Global.

Irishman Kinahan was sanctioned by US authorities last year, accused of being a key figure in a global organised crime group.

But this new chapter in Edwards' 20-fight career allows him to focus on the future, and the Croydon fighter is targeting a fight with American WBO champion Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez next.

"I want more legacy, more great fight, more big events. I don't want more mediocre events," Edwards said.

"I'm the number one in the division. When 'Bam' Rodriguez announced he was coming to flyweight he said he was going to fight me for my belt in the UK but he didn't. He wants to negotiate 50-50. I want that too."

Hearn said Edwards has "the potential to be a pound-for-pound star", drawing comparisons with flamboyant British great Prince Naseem Hamed.

"People will love him abroad," Hearn added. "He will capture the imaginations of the US fight fan as well. They will think he is mad."