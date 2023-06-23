Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Alvarez reflects on 'special' win over 'warrior' Ryder

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will return to action in September after signing a promotional deal with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

The multiple weight world champion was signed to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom, but has opted to change promoters.

Alvarez comfortably beat Briton John Ryder in May and is mooted to face WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo next.

The 32-year-old Mexican announced the news on his social media.

American fighter Charlo has not fought since June 2021, but is undefeated in 32 fights with 22 knockouts.

PBC is an American promotion that also promotes the likes of welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and Gervonta Davis.

Alvarez last fought at middleweight in 2018 when he beat Gennady Golovkin to become the unified champion.

The reigning undisputed super-middleweight champion, Alvarez has 59 wins, two losses and two draws on his record.

Alvarez was in talks for a rematch against light-heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol after the Russian delivered Alvarez's first defeat since 2013 last year.

But an agreement could not be reached and that fight now appears unlikely in the immediate future.