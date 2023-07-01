Last updated on .From the section Boxing

By Kal Sajad BBC Sport at AO Arena, Manchester

Briton Natasha Jonas stopped Kandi Wyatt in Manchester to win the vacant IBF welterweight title and become a two-weight world champion.

Jonas, 39, landed with ease throughout, with Canada's Wyatt throwing little back, before the referee halted the contest in the eighth round.

The Liverpool fighter has now won 14 professional fights, with two losses and a draw.

She is also the reigning WBC, WBO and IBF light-middleweight champion.

