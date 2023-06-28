Close menu

Joe Joyce: Heavyweight rematch with Zhilei Zhang set for 23 September

Joe Joyce says his 'journey will continue' after Zhilei Zhang loss

The rematch between British heavyweight Joe Joyce and China's Zhilei Zhang will take place at Wembley's OVO Arena on 23 September.

Joyce, 37, lost his unbeaten record in a shock defeat by Zhang in April.

The referee stopped the fight in the sixth round after Joyce's swollen eye had twice been inspected by the ringside doctor.

"I'm coming back to take back what's mine. No compromises. No under-estimating my opponent," Joyce said.

"Nothing, but a win. Last time out I lost my undefeated professional record.

"It was hard to take. But after the dust settled, all that will do is make me better. I've learned lessons. I'm ready. And I am coming for everything."

Joyce was undefeated in 15 fights with 14 knockouts before losing to Zhang at the Copper Box Arena in London.

He activated the rematch clause in May and posted on Twitter: "Rematch clause activated. Taking back what's mine."

Promoter Frank Warren added: "Joe will acknowledge that Zhilei did a number on him at the Copper Box and he has a lot to work on to put it right."

Joyce looks to reclaim WBO mandatory status

'Juggernaut' Joyce was on the cusp of a world-title shot before losing to underdog Zhang.

The Londoner was staggered several times by the 40-year-old southpaw before the fight was halted.

Joyce lost his WBO 'interim' title but now has an opportunity to reclaim the number one challenger status for world champion Oleksandr Usyk's belt.

"He knows what he has got to do, and his immediate future depends on him regaining his position as WBO Interim world champion," Warren said.

"Thankfully, for Joe's sake, the rotation system for mandatory challenges with the governing bodies means the WBO contender against the unified champion has yet to be called.

"So victory in September will put Joe right back in the frame to fight whoever emerges victorious out of the current champion Oleksandr Usyk and his next challenger, Daniel Dubois."

'Big Bang' Zhang has won 25 fights, with one loss and one draw since turning professional in 2014.

"I created history last time and I believe the best way to inherit history is to create new ones," he said.

"I look at the rematch as if it was a new fight; I look at Joe Joyce as if I never fought him before. I started from zero and this is the new self."

  • Comment posted by Israel Folau Superfan, today at 12:46

    A rematch is not a good idea for Joyce. He was exposed as being a bum like AJ last time out. Zhang will batter the big Englishman like cod again.

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 12:44

    Crikey , a competitive heavyweight fight actually taking place, that's an achievement for both fighters and the promoter, JJ took a nasty beating in first fight, lots of credit for having the bottle for a rematch

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 12:44

    Was such a battering first time round I can’t see another outcome this time. And he was battered from pillar to post.

  • Comment posted by Conan , today at 12:43

    All these negative comments about Joyce - he will win the rematch. Needs to go back to his old coach and stop listening to the hype. Zhang is a good fighter but he was gassing before the ref stop the fight.

    Head movement and fighting at his own pace will win Joyce the fight.

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 12:43

    been a boxing fan since a kid listening to the Hearns, Hagler, Sugar days. today boxing is a joke. Fury claims to be the greatest ever, well fight them all. Ali, Tyson etc etc would never duck a fight. go in, destroy, and prove you are the greatest. so far you've proven the size of your body over talent and the size of your mouth. AJ and Wilder not on that level. end like a man. fight!!!

  • Comment posted by pthp, today at 12:42

    joe is a good lad with a friendly disposition and had the good fortune to be born with the attributes that he has ... but he's a plodder and is ponderous and you cannot train those out of him. when he comes up against an opponent of equal attributes then his lack of movement of a "plan b" becomes self-evident. but he will have made more than if he followed a career in art and design so not all bad

  • Comment posted by Slippery, today at 12:40

    While Joe is almost impossible to stop, I fear Zhang might have his number with those powerful accurate lefts...

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 12:39

    Feel for Zhang. Won the first fight on enemy territory. Deserves a rematch on home soil. Wish more Brits would go and fight abroad instead of expecting everyone to come to them

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 12:36

    Hard to see a different outcome from the first fight, Joyce is far too easy to hit and Zhang only need replicate what he did before. Hopefully an old dog has learnt some new tricks.

  • Comment posted by herewegoagain, today at 12:33

    Joyce loses to zhang again but zhang loses to the likes of AJ,Fury,Wilder and usyk if he fights any one of them.

    • Reply posted by pthp, today at 12:39

      pthp replied:
      and maybe he doesn't ....

  • Comment posted by MyOpinionCounts-just, today at 12:33

    Joyce will get KOd again. Zero head movement. Zhang will absolutely smash his head in.

  • Comment posted by Compton, today at 12:29

    Joyce is a sitting duck.

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 12:21

    No boxer should avoid fighting another boxer, if you are a champion, you should fear no one and give all entitled a shot! You never had Tyson or Ali running away from a challenge!

    • Reply posted by Russell, today at 12:36

      Russell replied:
      Don king made sure Tyson swerved plenty of fighters using various chicanery and dodgy dealings; something I believe Tyson was unaware and unappreciative of.
      Ali ? Different era - fighters didn’t swerve each other then ; the opposite in fact !

  • Comment posted by pato, today at 12:19

    Can see why Joyce activated the rematch, time isn't on his side and needs a quick reply but can unfortunately see the fight going the same way if Joyce doesn't miraculously learn to move his head...Zhang has too much power.

    • Reply posted by cananyonehearme, today at 12:43

      cananyonehearme replied:
      Make or break for him I think. He maybe had a bad day at the office, maybe. I think it’s more likely that he is not good enough for the top level fighters and I don’t want to see him used as a punching bag journeyman

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:19

    Joe must like a good battering. No way he can improve at all here

  • Comment posted by Art Vanderlay - Marine Bioligist, today at 12:01

    As with some other comments, I really hope this one actually goes ahead! If even Zhang vs Joyce II is called off then the whole heavyweight division needs to look itself in the mirror for the calamitous joke it’s become. It’s a tough sport but offers the rewards for current and future boxers. If people want this much time off they should all go to work for Network Rail…

    • Reply posted by Russell, today at 12:38

      Russell replied:
      😂 good one - or be a postie ?

  • Comment posted by Sorrydidyousaysomething, today at 11:59

    Don’t think there has been enough time for Joyce to change his style to worry Zhang

  • Comment posted by Codfanglers, today at 11:58

    All the "this time it will be different" & "he knows what he has to do" rhetoric sounds very similar the self same lines repeatedly used by the Joshua camp.

    • Reply posted by cananyonehearme, today at 12:46

      cananyonehearme replied:
      To be fair, Joshua did improve in the second fight and it was closer but I think he has natural abilities that can be improved. Joyce is what he is and I don’t think he can change much at this stage as he is disadvantaged on the speed front naturally rather than from overbuilt muscles

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 11:57

    In boxing the result is never the result

  • Comment posted by hapstheunsilentmajority, today at 11:57

    Joyce looking to get smacked into retirement?

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 12:09

      S Jake replied:
      What's his alternative?

