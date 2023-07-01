Close menu

Savannah Marshall: Briton beats Franchon Crews-Dezurn to win undisputed super-middleweight title

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at AO Arena, Manchester

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments44

Savannah Marshall celebrates with her belts
Savannah Marshall is the second English fighter, after Chantelle Cameron, to win an undisputed championship in the four-belt era

Britain's Savannah Marshall became the undisputed super-middleweight champion with a majority decision points win over American Franchon Crews-Dezurn at Manchester's AO Arena.

The 32-year-old home fighter started slowly but landed the cleaner, heavier shots in a gruelling yet fast-paced contest.

The judges scored the fight 95-95, 99-92 and 97-93.

After the fight, Marshall called for a rematch with Claressa Shields.

With American Shields in attendance and a vocal presence at ringside, Marshall said: "Thanks for coming over, let's get it on at super-middleweight."

Marshall, who wins her 13th professional bout, suffered a devastating first career loss to bitter rival Shields in October.

Marshall overcomes tough Crews-Dezurn challenge

Promoter Ben Shalom said 8,000 tickets had been sold, but there appeared to be far fewer in the 21,000-seat arena.

Nevertheless, there was a loud reception for Marshall as the Hartlepool fighter, as challenger, walked first to the ring.

Then came time for the national anthems and what is possibly a boxing first. Baltimore fighter Crews-Dezurn - a singer who once auditioned for American Idol - took the mic and belted out the United States' anthem Star-Spangled Banner. The Manchester crowd, and Marshall, were less than impressed.

With the theatrics over, it was time for action.

It was a messy and cagey opening, both fighters smothering their work with Crews-Dezurn landing some solid hooks. Marshall responded with a straight right down the barrel in the second.

The early rounds were tough to score. Crews-Dezurn fell to the canvas in the third, the referee correctly ruling it a slip. Marshall was pushed to the floor in the following round. There was a lot of clinching and neither boxer was able to settle into their rhythm.

Marshall began to find her range, boxing behind the jab a little better and landing combinations in the middle rounds.

Despite boasting just two KO wins, 'Heavy-Hitting Diva' Crews-Dezurn did not stop coming forward, trying to rough up Marshall on the inside and throwing wild, looping hooks. But Marshall was keeping up with the pace and coming out on top of the exchanges.

Savannah Marshall in action
Marshall was fighting in back-to-back undisputed bouts after losing to Claressa Shields at middleweight in October

A terrific combination to head and body had Crews-Dezurn wincing in the eighth. Marshall - sensing she was ahead on the cards - started to move more freely around the ring, even trying to land some uppercuts on the inside.

The fighters continued to let their hands go in the final round. Marshall may have been guilty at times of not playing to her strengths, height and reach advantage, but there was little disputing the decision, despite one judge scoring it a draw.

'I'll fight her at any weight' - Shields

With her four new world title belts draped across her, Marshall welcomed a rematch with Shields, a woman who calls herself the GWOAT - greatest woman fighter of all time.

Despite the convincing manner of Shields' victory eight months ago, promoter Shalom said a rematch makes sense for both fighters. There are no bigger pay days for either of them.

"I don't think I will make middleweight - it is a bit of a tight squeeze but she can have a shot at super-middle," Marshall said.

Born to Brawl - Savannah Marshall

Shields, speaking on Sky Sports, replied: "If Savannah comes to the USA I'll fight her at any weight. I already came over here [to the UK] and beat her up.

"If she comes to the USA she will get rocked in Detroit. She has a lot of weaknesses and didn't learn from her last fight against me."

It was not a vintage performance from Marshall, but the fact she was considering retirement after her loss to Shields shows the lack of depth within the division.

Marshall will feel she was having some success and a slight change in tactics is all that is needed. The 'GWOAT' would see it as another simple night's work. She too is running out of opponents to beat.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by Superd79, today at 00:51

    Born to brawl?! Wow, horrendous

  • Comment posted by lipton, today at 00:34

    Well done savanna marshal world champion 🥊 stand up straight get your shots of one two stay up move stop falling in with the lazy punches and going into the opponents fight . Stay up hit move and she is a step above cut out the falling in or never beat shields

  • Comment posted by fumanstu, today at 00:33

    The other woman came to close the distance and brawl, but for the most part Marshall could handle the scrap and picked her off enough times each round to win conservatively 9 rounds to 1, and I think that’s generous to the American, as always there’s that one daft scorecard (draw) to remind people it’s a bit Mickey Mouse

  • Comment posted by combiman-gloster, today at 00:30

    Watched what can only be described as a wrestling match , well done SM , but this was a terrible fight . And why does SM bend down and lead with her shoulder and head , she has not been coached very well , she does not make use of her height , and arms length , and she has no boxing stance , which is why she is easily hit , get one last payday against loudmouth shields , then retire .

  • Comment posted by bigbry65, today at 00:29

    Well done Savannah did Hartlepool proud, adding your name to the list of town boxers who have held title belts. The judge who scored it a draw should be drugs tested

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 00:38

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Along with the one with the 99-92 ref. Other seemed about right.

  • Comment posted by Jacket, today at 00:26

    Savannah's trainers need sacking, with a height and reach advantage why did they have crouch down to her opponent's level and get involved in brawls? Stand tall and keep her at your distance should have been the instruction

    • Reply posted by Lee, today at 00:30

      Lee replied:
      Same tactics as when she lost to Shield's, Peter Fury can't be that good of a trainer.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 00:22

    I wasnt overly impressed. Marshall deserved win, but didnt stamp authority or take charge. Too much hanging on. For pro boxers it looked more like a cat fight at times

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 00:22

    Talk about sexist by the BBC but it's not surprising in the least.

    By Kal Sajad
    BBC Sport at AO Arena, Manchester.

    "Promoter Ben Shalom said 8,000 tickets had been sold, but there appeared to be far fewer in the 21,000-seat arena".

    Nevertheless, there was a loud reception for Marshall as the Hartlepool fighter, as challenger, walked first to the ring.

    • Reply posted by Lee, today at 00:28

      Lee replied:
      The attendance would not have been mentioned if it was 2 male boxers.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 00:09

    WHAT PLANET ARE THESE JUDGES ON. REMEMBER ITS BOXING NOT BRAWLING

  • Comment posted by tim douglas, today at 00:09

    Sav, I love and respect you, but sweetheart, Clarissa has got your number

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 00:09

    I don't want to hear any yanks complaining about their anthem getting booed when their country is responsible for atrocities like Claressa Shields

  • Comment posted by ThyKingmaker, today at 00:05

    Women's boxing has almost zero skill. That was embarrassing tonight

    • Reply posted by Rob D, today at 00:20

      Rob D replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 00:01

    women's boxing not for me its not right woman fighting equality has gone just too far.

  • Comment posted by Nstar01, today at 00:00

    Crews-Dezurn showed a lot of heart & commitment.
    Savannah is clearly the better boxer however her performance was worse than the fight with Shields.
    This win is papering over the cracks of an average performance from Savannah..
    Despite this, Congrats to Savannah on becoming undisputed super middle weight world champion as well as a 2 weight world champion.

  • Comment posted by Andy P, today at 00:00

    One of those that was difficult to score as so much grappling. Marshall seemed to get the better shots in and won the fight for me.

    Nelson is just embarrasing. Surely better pundits out there.

  • Comment posted by Lee, at 23:59 1 Jul

    Typical yank that shields loud n brash and think their a cut above, could hardly hear the commentary over her irritating big gob and as for the yank boxing did she think she was in a wrestling match all she did was hold every single round, judge giving it a draw🙈

  • Comment posted by lander, at 23:58 1 Jul

    Did Nelson climb back in Shields handbag after that post fight interview?? Shocking

  • Comment posted by Timbo, at 23:56 1 Jul

    C'mon CITEH

  • Comment posted by gooner7, at 23:53 1 Jul

    Great job Marshall and Nelson sucking up to shields after was cringe .

    • Reply posted by PsycloneJoe, at 23:56 1 Jul

      PsycloneJoe replied:
      Everything about Shields, other than her boxing, is cringe worthy.

  • Comment posted by jikeccfc, at 23:52 1 Jul

    fixed gave marshall 5 rounds when shields schooled her this countries corrupt marshall the windmiller lost

    • Reply posted by S Jake, at 23:58 1 Jul

      S Jake replied:
      *yawn*

