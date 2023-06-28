Rosie Eccles: Light-middleweight edges Amy Broadhurst to claim Olympics spot
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Rosie Eccles has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by reaching the last four of the women's 66kg class at the European Games.
The 26-year-old, who won light-middleweight gold for Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, beat Ireland's Amy Broadhurst by split decision in the quarter-finals.
Eccles was one of 13 British boxers chosen to compete in Poland.
She can now look forward to competing at her first Olympics next summer.