Rosie Eccles: Light-middleweight edges Amy Broadhurst to claim Olympics spot

Boxing

Rosie Eccles (R) shows her delight after winning a tight encounter against Amy Broadhurst
Rosie Eccles has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by reaching the last four of the women's 66kg class at the European Games.

The 26-year-old, who won light-middleweight gold for Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, beat Ireland's Amy Broadhurst by split decision in the quarter-finals.

Eccles was one of 13 British boxers chosen to compete in Poland.

She can now look forward to competing at her first Olympics next summer.

