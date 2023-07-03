Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr has received a revised date for his rematch with Liam Smith.

Smith, 34, pulled out of the original 1 July date due to injury but is now back to "100% fitness".

Rumours have been circulating that Eubank is in advanced talks to fight Conor Benn next, but promoter Ben Shalom thinks the rematch will happen.

"I expect it to happen and [for] it to happen very soon now that Liam has confirmed his 100% fitness," he told 5 Live Boxing.

"We've sent the date over to Wasserman [Eubank's promoters] and hopefully we can confirm something next week."

Eubank lost to his English rival Smith in their first fight in January, suffering the first stoppage defeat of his 35-fight career.

The 33-year-old opted to activate his rematch clause after holding initial talks with Benn, and reportedly re-opened those talks when Smith picked up his injury in May.

Benn is facing a lengthy doping suspension after testing positive for a banned substance on two separate occasions last year leading up to his scheduled fight with Eubank.

That fight was cancelled, but the UK Anti-Doping Agency (Ukad) and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC)are yet to rule on Benn's case.

Benn gave up his boxing licence in the wake of the scandal in October but it was not until March that he was provisionally suspended by Ukad.

"I don't think we should talk about other fighters until Ukad has gone through their process," Shalom said of talks Eubank could fight Benn.

Speaking on the 5 Live Boxing podcast, Anthony Crolla said the right fight was Smith-Eubank, but thinks the more lucrative bout would be Eubank-Benn despite the opposition to it happening while Benn is facing a doping suspension.

"It makes more business sense [to arrange] Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn. A lot of it for the wrong reasons, but controversy sells," he said.

"I think Eddie Hearn's not been shy in saying a few things about that, basically said the deal is done, hasn't he?

"But then we heard from Ben Shalom and we heard from Liam Smith, [the rematch seems to be] on as well.

"I don't know what the contractual situation is there and that's what it is going to come down to."