Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jermell Charlo (right) last defended his belts in May with victory over Brian Castano

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has announced his next fight will be against Jermell Charlo on 30 September.

The Mexican undisputed world super-middleweight champion will defend his belts against the American in Las Vegas.

Alvarez, 32, successfully defended his world titles against Britain's John Ryder on 6 May this year.

Charlo, 33, is currently the undisputed light-middleweight champion and has won 35 of his 37 fights.

The two fighters confirmed the bout via posts on social media, both using the caption "UNDISPUTED vs UNDISPUTED" and confirming the fight date.

Charlo holds the WBO, IBF, WBA and WBC light-middleweight belts and suffered his only defeat back in 2018.

Alvarez remains one of the most feared names in boxing after he beat Ryder by unanimous decision in front of more than 50,000 people in Guadalajara, Mexico, improving his overall record to 59 wins from 63 professional fights.

He had previously been linked with a fight against Jermell's twin brother Jermall, who fights at middleweight.