Ebonie Jones (right) beat Bec Connolly (left) in their featherweight fight at Wembley Arena in June 2022

British featherweight Ebonie Jones says she is "happy to be back" ahead of her first hometown fight as a professional.

The 25-year-old, who fought on the Claressa Shields v Savanah Marshall undercard at London's O2 Arena last October, changed trainer in January and joined a new gym in Sheffield.

"I moved up here to concentrate on my boxing," she told BBC Radio Solent.

"I was on Team GB in Sheffield before so I know the area a bit, but I do miss my family back home and the beach."

Jones, from Portsmouth, put together an impressive amateur record of 60 wins in 65 fights before turning professional.

She is now undefeated in four fights as a pro with three wins and a draw and she has already fought twice at Wembley Arena.

On Saturday she will take to the ring to face Nicaragua's Wendellin Cruz at the Mountbatten Centre in her home city.

"I've had a good start to my career, a few setbacks, and I haven't fought in a few months so it will be good to get the ball rolling again," Jones said.

"I'm just happy to be starting out again even if it is on a smaller show.

"I have fought at Wembley but you can't beat fighting in front of home fans in your home town.

"Most of the support I get is from Portsmouth so it is nice to be able to give back a little - I'm so happy to be fighting there."

Cruz is an experienced fighter with 15 professional bouts under her belt but she has only won once in her last nine outings.

Jones says she is confident of winning but not complacent.

"I am looking forward to it," she said.

"I'm confident I can get the win if I do everything that I've been doing in the gym.

"But obviously I don't just want to win I want to put on a good performance and showcase everything I've been working on with my new trainer."

Jones believes her move from the south coast to south Yorkshire has put her physically and mentally in the best shape to take her career to the next level.

"My new gym, Steel City Boxing Club, has champions there and people to look up to and learn from," she added.

"It's a nice atmosphere that feels like a family and it's good to have good people around.

"Hopefully I will be fighting for a title by the end of the year.

"We are hoping for a shot around September time, nothing is set, and at the moment we are just looking forward to the fight at the weekend - but fingers crossed."