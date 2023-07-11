Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joshua v Whyte II - Fighters give verdicts ahead of rematch

Anthony Joshua says he is not interested in being to made to "wait" for possible fights with Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder as he prepares to face Dillian Whyte on 12 August.

The heavyweight's team are in talks with American star Wilder over a contest in Saudi Arabia in December.

But the 33-year-old says his focus lies elsewhere, despite the speculation.

"I don't care about Wilder, I don't care about Fury," Joshua told 5 Live Boxing. "I just care about me.

"I'm doing myself. I don't care about Dillian, it's just about me. I care about me."

Joshua has seen talks with Wilder and reigning WBC champion Tyson Fury fail before and the two-time heavyweight champion says he only wants to focus on fighting regularly.

"I need to get my fighting spirit back," he said. "I need to get busy again. I'm not interested in Deontay Wilder.

"Because this [fight] is what my focus has to be on. I have to focus. Everyone mentions other fighters. Let me just focus on Dillian. That's where my head's at."

"Why am I waiting around for these people?" he added.

"What if it was to go wrong? Don't I believe in myself? It's boxing, get up and go again."

Whyte says he will be an "underdog" against fellow Englishman Joshua having lost their last encounter in 2015 via knockout.

Joshua and Whyte have a long rivalry dating back to their amateur days. Whyte defeated Joshua on points in 2009 in their first encounter in the ring.

Whyte, 35, says Joshua has a guarantee to fight Wilder even if he loses their rematch, which will take place at the O2 Arena in London.

"This isn't a risk [for him]. This fight is happening because of greed which I'm grateful for," Whyte said.

"I'm not obsessed [with beating Joshua]. I want to beat everyone that beat me. But I'm not obsessed. I've got my life to live."