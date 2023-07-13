Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr suffered the first stoppage defeat of his career to Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr appears prepared to accept a rematch with Liam Smith after their fight was postponed.

Liverpool's Smith, 34, twice withdrew from fight dates, but promoter Ben Shalom says he is now "100%" fit.

Conor Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn said Eubank Jr had held talks with them over a fight.

But Eubank Jr has now indicated he wants to fight Smith again, saying on social media: "Eubank vs Smith 2 at the O2 September 2nd."

Smith replied to Eubank's post, saying: "No no, Smith vs Eubank 2 is September 2nd, O2 arena."

Benn is currently "provisionally suspended" from boxing after failing two voluntary drug tests last year in the build-up to a catchweight fight with Eubank Jr.

That fight was cancelled as a result and UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) are due to rule on a potential ban for 26-year-old Benn in the coming weeks.

Smith became the first man to stop Eubank in January, when he beat his fellow Briton at the Manchester Arena.

Eubank, 33, activated a rematch clause after the defeat and had agreed to fight his rival again in Manchester.

Shalom said a new date had been sent to Eubank Jr since Smith had declared his fitness.

There is already one heavyweight fight scheduled to take place in London on 2 September, with Englishman Joe Joyce set to rematch Zhilei Zhang at the OVO Arena in Wembley.