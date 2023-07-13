Close menu

Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Rivals target 2 September date for rematch at London's O2 Arena

A bruised Chris Eubank Jr fist bumps Liam Smith in the ring
Chris Eubank Jr suffered the first stoppage defeat of his career to Liam Smith

Chris Eubank Jr appears prepared to accept a rematch with Liam Smith after their fight was postponed.

Liverpool's Smith, 34, twice withdrew from fight dates, but promoter Ben Shalom says he is now "100%" fit.

Conor Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn said Eubank Jr had held talks with them over a fight.

But Eubank Jr has now indicated he wants to fight Smith again, saying on social media: "Eubank vs Smith 2 at the O2 September 2nd."

Smith replied to Eubank's post, saying: "No no, Smith vs Eubank 2 is September 2nd, O2 arena."

Benn is currently "provisionally suspended" from boxing after failing two voluntary drug tests last year in the build-up to a catchweight fight with Eubank Jr.

'I need to avenge loss' Eubank Jr & Smith prepare for rematch

That fight was cancelled as a result and UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) are due to rule on a potential ban for 26-year-old Benn in the coming weeks.

Smith became the first man to stop Eubank in January, when he beat his fellow Briton at the Manchester Arena.

Eubank, 33, activated a rematch clause after the defeat and had agreed to fight his rival again in Manchester.

Shalom said a new date had been sent to Eubank Jr since Smith had declared his fitness.

There is already one heavyweight fight scheduled to take place in London on 2 September, with Englishman Joe Joyce set to rematch Zhilei Zhang at the OVO Arena in Wembley.

