Chantelle Cameron (right) has won all 18 of her pro fights, with eight stoppages

Chantelle Cameron expects to defend her undisputed light-welterweight crown against Katie Taylor for the second time, but she would sooner challenge for the Irishwoman's lightweight belts.

Undefeated Cameron, 32, beat Taylor, 37, on points in Dublin in May.

Taylor - the undisputed lightweight champion - asked for the rematch, which will reportedly take place in November.

"It's looking like [the rematch] will be for my belts again," Cameron told the BBC Radio 5 Live boxing podcast.

Cameron has previously spoken of a homecoming bout in Northampton, but she says the rematch is "looking like Dublin", adding: "I'd rather it wasn't, but if I have to go back then I have to go back."

Taylor suffered her first loss since the 2016 Rio Olympics and first defeat in 22 pro fights as England's Cameron won on a majority decision to retain her undefeated record and all four light-welterweight belts.

She is England's first undisputed champion in the four-belt era, but an opportunity for Cameron to become a two-division undisputed champion is unlikely to happen next.

"I wanted to challenge myself this time and go for a new weight division to become undisputed. I defended my belt against [Jessica] McCaskill who was 147lb [welterweight] undisputed champion," Cameron said.

"She didn't want to give me the rematch and they didn't want to see the fight again so that was fair enough.

"I then put my belts on the line against Katie Taylor, beat her and set myself a challenge to go at lightweight which I think I'm better at as well."

Cameron's trainer, Jamie Moore, says his fighter can comfortably make the lightweight limit, and has suggested an unprecedent scenario where where all eight belts are put on the line.

Moore said: "We understand that Katie wants to reverse the decision and become undisputed at another weight. But why can't we do all the belts?

"That way everyone is a winner. Chantelle gets the chance to be a two-weight world champion and so does Katie."