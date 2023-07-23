Maxi Hughes loses to George Kambosos on majority decision in Oklahoma
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Britain's Maxi Hughes said he was "devastated" by the judges' decision as he was beaten on points by Australia's George Kambosos in Oklahoma.
The 33-year-old landed 98 punches to Kambosos' 90 in their IBF lightweight world title eliminator.
But the judges scored the fight 114-114, 117-111 and 115-113 in his rival's favour at FireLake Arena in Shawnee.
"Tonight, I came and I showed that I should have had my hand raised. I'm absolutely devastated," said Hughes.
"I used my footwork. I made him miss and pay. I landed the cleaner shots.
"I don't want to sound like a sore loser, and I will watch it and assess it, but everyone here now knows who Maxi Hughes is."
Yorkshire fighter Hughes caused Kambosos problems with his southpaw jab and opened up a cut above his right eye with a straight left in the fifth round.
Sydney's former undisputed world lightweight champion bounced back from consecutive losses against current belt holder Devin Haney to inflict a seventh defeat of Hughes' career.
"We won the fight by many rounds," said Kambosos. "That's no discredit to Maxi Hughes. He had a couple of good rounds. But a couple of good rounds don't win you the fight."