Conor Benn last fought in April 2022 when he stopped Chris van Heerden in two rounds

Conor Benn says he has been cleared by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) and is free to fight in the United Kingdom again.

Benn, 26, failed two voluntary tests for female fertility drug clomifene before his cancelled October bout with fellow Briton Chris Eubank Jr.

He was cleared of "intentional doping" by the World Boxing Council (WBC) for a positive test in July, but was still under investigation by Ukad.

"The Ukad process has now firmly ended and I remain free to fight," Benn said.

Doping investigations are confidential until a final conclusion is reached. BBC Sport has contacted Ukad, which says it intends to release a statement but refused to confirm or deny the results of the investigation.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) also has yet to confirm the decision.

However, promoter Eddie Hearn said Benn's "nightmare is over" and that he could have a smaller fight in September before a bigger one in December.

In a statement issued on Friday, Benn added: "Today marks the end of the of a gruelling 10-month process, during which the WBC had already decided that I was innocent of any wrongdoing.

"After a hearing with the National Anti-Doping Panel and Ukad, I have now been vindicated for the second time.

"Hopefully the public and various members of the media can now understand why I have maintained my innocence so strongly all the way through."

Benn and Eubank were scheduled to meet on 8 October at a catchweight of 157lb, 30 years after their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fought.

Having failed the two voluntary drug tests, Benn gave up his licence with the the BBBoC in the weeks after his planned contest with Eubank was cancelled.

The board refused to let him compete in the UK until he co-operated with Ukad, although Benn did comply with the WBC investigation.

The WBC cleared Benn of intentional doping and said a "highly elevated consumption of eggs" could have caused the positive test in July.

Benn provided a 270-page document to the WBC outlining his defence, but insisted eggs were never offered as an excuse. He also said he does not accept the banned substance was ever in his system.

Promoter Hearn, speaking on Matchroom Boxing's YouTube channel, says he expects Benn to reapply for his licence with the BBBoC and be cleared to fight in the UK.

"It's been a brutal, painful year of work and belief," Hearn said.

"The nightmare is over and he can get back to his career. Now we sit down with Conor and we look at the plan.

"Maybe he has a slightly smaller fight first. He's been out of the ring for a year and a half, but he wants the big fights ASAP.

"We'll decide what's right for him. I like him coming back and having a fight maybe in September, and then going into a huge fight in December."

In Benn's statement on Friday, he continued: "Naturally I am pleased that I can now put this behind me once and for all.

"As you can imagine the last 10 months have weighed heavily on me and I am anxious that if this happened to me it could potentially happen to any honest, dedicated and clean athlete like me.

"I now intend to put this matter behind me and look forward. Which begins with fighting as soon as possible so I can remind everyone who I am."