Jack Catterall (left) beat Darragh Foley by unanimous decision at Manchester's AO Arena in May

British light-welterweight Jack Catterall will face three-weight world champion Jorge Linares at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on 21 October.

Catterall, 30, returns to the ring after beating Darragh Foley in May.

He is targeting a world-title shot, or a rematch with Josh Taylor, but says he is not overlooking Venezuela's Linares.

"There is talk of a huge fight for me after this, but it'll count for nothing if I take my eye off the ball," Catterall said.

The Chorley fighter has won 27 bouts since turning professional, with his one defeat being a controversial points loss to Scotland's Taylor in February 2022.

Many ringside observers and fans scored Catterall as the clear winner in his challenge for Taylor's undisputed light-welterweight crown.

A scheduled rematch was cancelled after an injury to Taylor, before Catterall signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and ended a 15-month absence with a comfortable win over Foley in Manchester.

"It's no secret my career has lacked momentum, so after boxing in May and now October I genuinely believe you'll see the best version of me," Catterall added.

According to reports, lightweight champion Devin Haney will move up a division to face WBC light-welterweight champion Regis Prograis, and Catterall would welcome a shot at the winner if the Taylor rematch again fails to materialise.

'The last samurai is back' - Linares

Linares, 37, has held world titles at featherweight, super-featherweight and lightweight. He has won 48 times in a career spanning 21 years, but has lost eight fights - including his last three.

Catterall describes it as "an honour" to face Linares, who has twice beaten former world champion Anthony Crolla and also boasts wins over Britons Kevin Mitchell and Luke Campbell.

"He is a legend of the game and this is a must-win fight for the both of us for very different reasons," Catterall said.

Linares added: "I just want everyone to know that I'm ready to give Jack a great boxing lesson and to continue making history in the UK. The last samurai is back, stronger than ever."