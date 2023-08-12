Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Briton wins with one-punch knockout in round seven
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Heavyweight Anthony Joshua spectacularly knocked out Robert Helenius with one punch in round seven, after boxing tentatively in the first half of the fight at London's O2 Arena.
The 33-year-old Briton - who was jeered by fans during the fight - landed nothing of note until an overhand right ended Helenius' night.
The win - Joshua's first stoppage win in two and half years - sets up a blockbuster fight with American Deontay Wilder in January.
Joshua extends his record to 26 wins - with 23 stoppages - and three defeats.
After the knockout, an emotionally charged yet smiling Joshua climbed out of the ring, high-fived fans and shared a beer with Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.
Finland's Helenius - who took the fight on a weeks' notice after Briton Dillian Whyte failed a voluntary drug test - loses his fifth pro fight in 36 outings.
More to follow.
AJ brought the division to life and Fury is doing his best to put it back to sleep. He ducks anyone decent and keeps fighting taxi driver's.
Ngannou should stick to UFC and if Fury does not want to fight a fellow Boxer then just please retire.
It is a sad reflection of UK culture that lots of people want to knock down superstars.
It’s best for health if he avoids wilder in all fairness
His only option now is a big pay day to end his career with a fight against fury
On that performance Whyte would have smoked him and as corrupt as boxing is it wouldn’t suprise me if Whyte was spiked with something
Boxing is a and always will be a dark sport
AJ is done and finished and this win proves it
But tonights show unfortunately ruined by that moron Bellew. Shut up Bellew. The worst pundit in all of sport.