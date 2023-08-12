Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Heavyweight Anthony Joshua spectacularly knocked out Robert Helenius with one punch in round seven, after boxing tentatively in the first half of the fight at London's O2 Arena.

The 33-year-old Briton - who was jeered by fans during the fight - landed nothing of note until an overhand right ended Helenius' night.

The win - Joshua's first stoppage win in two and half years - sets up a blockbuster fight with American Deontay Wilder in January.

Joshua extends his record to 26 wins - with 23 stoppages - and three defeats.

After the knockout, an emotionally charged yet smiling Joshua climbed out of the ring, high-fived fans and shared a beer with Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.

Finland's Helenius - who took the fight on a weeks' notice after Briton Dillian Whyte failed a voluntary drug test - loses his fifth pro fight in 36 outings.

