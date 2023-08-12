Close menu

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius: Briton wins with one-punch knockout in round seven

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at O2 Arena, London

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Heavyweight Anthony Joshua spectacularly knocked out Robert Helenius with one punch in round seven, after boxing tentatively in the first half of the fight at London's O2 Arena.

The 33-year-old Briton - who was jeered by fans during the fight - landed nothing of note until an overhand right ended Helenius' night.

The win - Joshua's first stoppage win in two and half years - sets up a blockbuster fight with American Deontay Wilder in January.

Joshua extends his record to 26 wins - with 23 stoppages - and three defeats.

After the knockout, an emotionally charged yet smiling Joshua climbed out of the ring, high-fived fans and shared a beer with Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.

Finland's Helenius - who took the fight on a weeks' notice after Briton Dillian Whyte failed a voluntary drug test - loses his fifth pro fight in 36 outings.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

55 comments

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 00:12

    How are so many people on the back of AJ and not saying anything about the biggest cherry picker Fury.
    AJ brought the division to life and Fury is doing his best to put it back to sleep. He ducks anyone decent and keeps fighting taxi driver's.

  • Comment posted by onepercent, today at 00:12

    Obnoxious man. Has his head up his own backside. Leave me alone he says to the thousands who paid good money to see him in this age of austerity. Didn’t want to do the post fight interview. Can’t wait to see DW and Fury KO him. I used to be a fan.

  • Comment posted by Pan17, today at 00:11

    Feels like a goalkeeper that saves a hard shot aimed at his chest. Yes, it's a save but he is supposed to save those. We will wait and see in January if he can save a harder shot aimed to the side.

  • Comment posted by George Williams, today at 00:11

    Fury playing a Circus 🤡 making a mockery out of the sport..

    Ngannou should stick to UFC and if Fury does not want to fight a fellow Boxer then just please retire.

  • Comment posted by steven, today at 00:11

    Wilder will smoke him inside 3 rounds and hope he has the sense to retire after that. Then the ridiculous overhyping by Barry Hearns son will finally stop!

  • Comment posted by Happydays, today at 00:11

    He found the lion in him eventually. Foot work still needs development and took too much damage. Overall though a step forward 👍

  • Comment posted by AJC_123, today at 00:11

    Respect our gold medalist - just like Audley Harrison, he should be respected.

  • Comment posted by Stay positive, today at 00:11

    AJ a bit ponderous but his gym work if not his craft saw him through

  • Comment posted by AJC_123, today at 00:10

    Fed up of people knocking AJ - he only fought this guys because Whyte failed a drug test.

    It is a sad reflection of UK culture that lots of people want to knock down superstars.

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 00:10

    The biggest winner in that fight is Wilder, he's going to get millions of pounds for about 6 mins of work. The first punch that lands on A.J's chin will put him in lala land. Joshua could hv been a great boxer but after Ruiz showed how vulnerable he is has never been the same. And here it's taken him 7 rounds to put away a fighter who took it on at less than a weeks notice. Embarrassing

  • Comment posted by Kelso, today at 00:10

    Bellew talks mince...Wilder will end it inside 3 rounds. Btw to ensure a win 3 UK judges a UK ref and even a judge from Watford , cover all bases so Hearn makes a pile when Wilder ends this farce.

  • Comment posted by GymKhana, today at 00:10

    Bellew sucking of AJ as usual.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 00:09

    Wilder will seriously hurt AJ

    It’s best for health if he avoids wilder in all fairness

    His only option now is a big pay day to end his career with a fight against fury

    On that performance Whyte would have smoked him and as corrupt as boxing is it wouldn’t suprise me if Whyte was spiked with something

    Boxing is a and always will be a dark sport

    AJ is done and finished and this win proves it

  • Comment posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 00:09

    what in the world, jumps outta ring and acts if he he won a fight that meant anything high fiving people and dancing in the ring, don't even mention the fact he ignored the guy on the ground, shares a beer with mcgregor sums it up for me how classy he is, Usyk found out as well how classy he really is

  • Comment posted by csm, today at 00:08

    Time to hang up the gloves AJ as I fear your gonna get seriously hurt if you fight a half decent fighter again.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 00:08

    Why so much hate for AJ? He carried British boxing for nearly a decade and paved the way for all who followed. Even if he’s past his best, AJ deserves some respect. You don’t see this kind of abuse in other sports. Imagine the crowd booing Messi or Ronaldo for not scoring when they are 40!!!

    • Reply posted by The Cats Giblets, today at 00:12

      The Cats Giblets replied:
      That comment proves you know nowt about AJ ..timescales …or have any respect for other weight divisions .

  • Comment posted by Stay positive, today at 00:07

    The best sport on radio, you can feel the sweat and blood without seeing it, even back in the days of Des Lynam and Harry Carpenter commenting on the sport

  • Comment posted by Zaqi, today at 00:07

    Professional performance from AJ. Hopefully the knockout gives him confidence. Definitely more to do but can't deny he doesn't stop trying to get better and reach the top. Good luck to him

  • Comment posted by FFCteflon, today at 00:06

    Huge credit for AJ for....err....fighting. Since that's quite rare these days in professional boxing. He gave Ruiz a chance and made his career, took Usyk on and today bought in a decently known opponent to keep the show alive. Unlike pretenders and cowboys like fury.

    But tonights show unfortunately ruined by that moron Bellew. Shut up Bellew. The worst pundit in all of sport.

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 00:06

    How anyone pay 20

