Galal Yafai won gold at the Tokyo Olympics before turning professional last year

Olympic champion Galal Yafai says he is already "just as good" as any of the flyweight world champions as he prepares for a fifth professional bout.

Yafai, 30, faces fellow Briton Tommy Frank on Saturday in Birmingham.

Unbeaten duo Sunny Edwards and Jesse Rodriguez are among the flyweight belt-holders, but Yafai says he is "ready now" to fight the division's best.

"It's just the experience. Quality-wise, I am just as good as those guys," he said.

"There's always a bit of pressure. I love boxing. Tommy ain't got much pressure on him. He's expected to lose.

"Whether he thinks deep down he's going to lose or win, I wouldn't know. I deal with pressure every time."

It is the first time in 10 years Yafai has fought in his hometown and the 2021 Olympic gold medallist is already targeting a world title tilt.

Yafai may be a novice by professional standards, but the Englishman won the WBC international flyweight title in his first fight in the paid ranks last year and defends the belt on Saturday.

Frank, who has 15 wins, three losses and a draw in his 19 professional fights, lost his British flyweight title to Jay Harris in a thrilling bout in May.

The Sheffield fighter was full of respect for Yafai, denying he had questioned his pro credentials in a previous interview.

Frank, 30, said Yafai's amateur pedigree was "translating to the pros" and he expected their styles to gel and produce a good fight at the Utilita Arena.

"I don't know if he's going to be the toughest, but he's probably going to be the fighter with the most quality and pedigree that I've fought," Frank said.

"I think I'm going to draw the best out of Galal and he is 100% going to draw the best out of me. I just really believe in myself."

He added: "I'm not saying he's overlooking me. But I think I'm going to be a lot better than people think I am."