Ricky Burns held a public workout at Braehead on Thursday

Willie Limond v Ricky Burns Venue: Braehead Arena, Glasgow Date: Friday, 1 September Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland and follow the undercard on the BBC Sport website, app & iPlayer

Willie Limond expects "an all-out war" when he faces Ricky Burns in Glasgow next month and has dismissed suggestions the bout is nothing more than an exhibition match.

The veteran status of the fighters - Limond is 44 and Burns 40 - and their recent inactivity has led many to believe the fight is merely two friends seeking a final pay day.

But Limond says he is ready for battle.

"It's an all-out war, definitely not an exhibition," he told BBC Scotland.

"It's a 12-round fight with 8oz gloves. Me and Ricky are professional enough to know the friendship has not been on for this whole camp. After the fight we're pals, but this is war."

The Scottish rivals will headline the card at the Braehead Arena on Friday 1 September, with the fight being shown live on the BBC Scotland channel.

Limond's last bout was a victory over Englishman CJ Wood in May last year, one of only two fights he has had since 2016. Burns has been similarly inactive, his last outing a decision win over Emiliano Dominguez in December 2021.

Despite that lengthy lay-off, Burns also rejected the suggestion the fighters would be going anything less than full throttle when they step into the ring.

"Why would I agree to do an exhibition?", asked Burns, a former three-weight world champion.

"With Covid and lockdown it's been over 18 months since my last fight and although I've been inactive, I've kept myself in the gym.

"Although I'm 40 now, I'm still training the way I always did. The recovery time is a bit longer, but I'm confident of going out there and getting the job done.

"People thought I'd retired but I never officially retired. I always said I wanted to go out on my terms. I'm looking forward to this and going out and putting on a good show. As soon as that bell goes I'm going in there to do what I do."