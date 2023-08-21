Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lauren Price (left) turned professional after winning Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020

British welterweight champion Lauren Price has confirmed she will face an as-yet-unconfirmed opponent next month.

The fight will be on the undercard of the Liam Smith versus Chris Eubank Jr rematch in Manchester on 2 September.

Price is undefeated in four fights since turning professional, including beating Kirstie Bavington to win May's inaugural British female welterweight championship bout.

"I've been working hard behind the scenes," she said.

"Two weeks it's time put a show on."