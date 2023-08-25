Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Heavyweight Robert Helenius has returned an "adverse analytical finding" following a voluntary drug test taken the day before his bout with Anthony Joshua, Matchroom Boxing says.

Helenius stepped in to face Joshua after initial opponent Dillian Whyte also returned an "adverse analytical finding" in a test before the fight.

AJ knocked out Helenius in round seven at London's O2 Arena on 12 August.

Matchroom were informed of the results on Friday, two weeks after the fight.

"Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) has informed Matchroom and the British Boxing Board of Control that Robert Helenius has returned an adverse analytical finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol," Matchroom said in a statement on social media.

"Matchroom defers to the relevant regulatory authorities on next steps. We vehemently continue to support voluntary anti-doping testing. We are committed to promoting a clean and fair sport for all athletes."

For the fourth time in 12 months and the second time in as many weeks, boxing is facing serious questions about the sport's credibility and its anti-doping protocols.

Conor Benn's bout with Chris Eubank Jr was cancelled during fight week in October 2022 when it emerged Benn had failed two voluntary drug tests. Benn and Whyte both deny any wrongdoing and protest their innocence.

Amir Khan was banned for two years after an anti-doping test revealed the presence of a banned substance following his fight against Kell Brook in February 2022.

