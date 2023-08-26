Last updated on .From the section Boxing

An extraordinary general meeting was held at the National Stadium in Dublin to decide the future of Irish amateur boxing

Irish boxing will stay aligned with the International Boxing Association (IBA) after Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) members opted not to amend its constitution.

Members voted on a change to the constitution, which would have enabled the IABA to vote on joining breakaway governing body World Boxing.

However, the special resolution was defeated at the extraordinary general meeting at the National Stadium in Dublin, falling short of the required 75% majority.

World Boxing, the new body seeking International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition to run the sport, increased pressure on the IBA after announcing the approval of six new members earlier this week.

The addition of the national federations of Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Honduras and Sweden increased the number of World Boxing members to 12.

World Boxing was launched in April in response to the "persistent issues" surrounding former IOC-recognised governing body the IBA, which was banned amid governance issues and alleged corruption.

It attracted numerous federations following its formation, including GB Boxing, England Boxing, New Zealand Boxing, Boxing Australia, the Dutch Boxing Federation and USA Boxing.

Amateur boxing will take place at the Paris 2024 Olympics but it has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.

Kellie Harrington, who won golf for Ireland at the Tokyo Games two years ago, Aoife O'Rourke and Michaela Walsh are among the Irish boxers to have secured qualification for next summer's Paris Games.