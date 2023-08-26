Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Britain's Daniel Dubois in the ninth round to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world titles.

Usyk, fighting in front of a partisan 40,000-strong crowd in Poland, knocked Dubois down at the end of round eight.

And in the next round, a tiring Dubois was sent to the canvas again and failed to beat the count.

Usyk took several minutes to recover in round five after being hit with a punch that the referee deemed to be low.

The punch from Dubois appeared to catch Usyk on the belt of his white shorts and he immediately fell to the floor while gesticulating that the blow had been low, and the Puerto Rican referee Luis Pabon agreed.

After the fight, Dubois claimed that his punch was legal and that he had been "cheated" out of the title. His promoter Frank Warren called it a "complete home decision".

