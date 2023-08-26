Close menu

Oleksandr Usyk knocks out Daniel Dubois in round nine of heavyweight world title fight in Poland

By Kal SajadBBC Sport at Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Britain's Daniel Dubois in the ninth round to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world titles.

Usyk, fighting in front of a partisan 40,000-strong crowd in Poland, knocked Dubois down at the end of round eight.

And in the next round, a tiring Dubois was sent to the canvas again and failed to beat the count.

Usyk took several minutes to recover in round five after being hit with a punch that the referee deemed to be low.

The punch from Dubois appeared to catch Usyk on the belt of his white shorts and he immediately fell to the floor while gesticulating that the blow had been low, and the Puerto Rican referee Luis Pabon agreed.

After the fight, Dubois claimed that his punch was legal and that he had been "cheated" out of the title. His promoter Frank Warren called it a "complete home decision".

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • Comment posted by Dannyboy, today at 23:46

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Originallad, today at 23:46

    IMO that was not a low blow and Dubois should now be world champion.

  • Comment posted by U DO MY EDIN DZEKO, today at 23:45

    If that was ‘low’ how ‘high’ are his balls?

  • Comment posted by csm, today at 23:45

    Absolutely robbed.

  • Comment posted by Mighty Mouth, today at 23:45

    Dubois just doesn't have the necessary bottle to be a world champion

  • Comment posted by kilkenny, today at 23:45

    Didn’t look like a low blow real time and even in replays. On belt and borderline if anything. Feel Dubois has been hard done by there. Good fight and congrats Usyk, his class prevailed in the end.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 23:44

    For Dubois to go into the Lions den in Poland against Usyk he was destined to come up short, but he actually did well and i actually think he knocked Usyk down with that body shot, to give Usyk about 5 mins to recover when he was genuinely hurt by a good shot was an absolute joke, Its clear to every boxer now that Usyk cant take bodyshots, Dubois hit a good few to the body Usyk struggled with.

