Amanda Serrano is the first ever Puerto Rican undisputed world champion

Amanda Serrano's defence of her WBO, WBA and IBF world featherweight titles against Danila Ramos has been scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds in what is a historic move in women's boxing.

It is the first time since since 2007 that two women fighters will be in the ring for a title fight for as long as their male counterparts.

Most women's bouts are contested over 10 two-minute rounds.

"This fight is about more than some belts," Serrano said.

"We have faced a long and hard battle, united as women, to achieve the same pay, respect, and recognition in boxing."

The fight will take place at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida on 27 October.

In 2007, Layla McCarter defeated Donna Biggers and Melissa Hernandez in fights that were scheduled as 12 three-minute rounds.

Serrano added: "We will make history and prove to the world once again how incredible women's boxing is and that we are just as tough, dynamic, and capable as any man in the ring, if not more so.

"This is a fight for women everywhere to be treated the same as their male counterparts."