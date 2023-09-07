Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Undefeated Chantelle Cameron got the better of Katie Taylor in Dublin in May

Undisputed super-lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron has called for her rematch against Katie Taylor in November to be a 12-round contest.

Women's boxing fights normally last a maximum of 10 rounds of two minutes.

However, undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano announced she will fight Danila Ramos in 12 three-minute rounds next month.

Cameron, 32, beat the previously undefeated Taylor on points in Dublin in May.

She will put her four titles on the line again in the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday 25 November.

After expressing disappointment that she will not be challenging for Taylor's belts, the Northampton fighter has now requested that the rematch lasts longer.

Posting on social media, external-link Cameron said: "Throwing it out there after seeing that announcement Serrano v Ramos fighting 12x3 minute rounds.

"I say me v KT [Katie Taylor] should follow that and fight three-minute rounds for the rematch."

Cameron is undefeated in 18 professional contests and is England's first undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

The majority decision loss in May was Taylor's first since the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 37-year old's first defeat in 22 professional fights.