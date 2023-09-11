Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Eddie Hearn heads the boxing division of a promotions company started by his father, Barry

Boxing promotor Eddie Hearn is keen to press the government to invest in amateur clubs as many struggle for survival, he said.

The businessman, who represents former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua, spoke to BBC Essex of his passion for grassroots sport.

"It really baffles me and worries me when I see clubs that are so pivotal to the community closing down," he said.

He added he wanted to leave a "legacy" of making a difference at local level.

'Changing lives'

"I really believe sport and boxing in particular can change a lot for the younger generation, which, let's face it, we have a major problem with at the moment.

"The things you need in life to progress - to be resilient, to be hard-working, respect, manners, discipline, physical health, mental health, individuality, confidence - all these things, sport can bring you.

"It really baffles me and worries me when I see these clubs that are so pivotal to the community closing down because of repairs or energy bills going up.

"These clubs are changing people's lives they are bringing positivity to young people, they are keeping them off the streets, they are keeping them away from knife crime."

Hearn runs promotions company Matchroom Sport with his father, Barry, from the family home in Brentwood and said the county had a great tradition of amateur clubs.

They were "lucky" the borough council supported its local amateur club, he added, but he believed local authorities and the government did not appreciate their importance.

'Making a difference'

Recently, he gave £10,000 to an amateur club in Camberwell, in south London, after hearing the club could close due to rising costs.

Pictured with Anthony Joshua, Hearn said the boxer had walked into his amateur club simply to "get fit"

"For me, I need to be speaking to and dealing with people at government level to make them realise, instead of building a statue somewhere - lets invest that into community clubs and give kids somewhere to be and some positivity away from their phone.

Asked if he would be keen to speak to the government, he replied: "Absolutely.

"I love this sport so much and I'd love to leave a legacy of not just great fights but making a difference to that level within the community.

"When you look at gang crime and knife crime at the moment, if we don't get on top of this... I'm not saying sport is the eternal answer but there is absolutely no question it will help.

"If it will help, why aren't we doing it? Hopefully we can convince them to do so."

Separately, Hearn spoke of his love of Essex as a "special place" and that he had ignored the pull of New York or Los Angeles because he was a "homeboy".

The promoter was talking at his company's summer garden party as they looked ahead to a night of boxing on 30 September.